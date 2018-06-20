The Asian Age | News

Inspiration for nation: Nirmala Sitharaman after meeting Aurangzeb’s family

Published : Jun 20, 2018, 2:07 pm IST
Defence Minister Sitharaman said, 'Here is a family, here is a martyr, who stands out as an inspiration for the entire nation.'

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman went to the remote hamlet of Salani border to express her condolences to the family of Aurangzeb. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
Srinagar: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met the family of slain Army jawan Aurangzeb in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The Union Minister described the soldier as an “inspiration for the nation”.

Sitharaman went to the remote hamlet of Salani border to express her condolences to the family of Aurangzeb, who was kidnapped and killed by terrorists in Pulwama in south Kashmir on June 14.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the martyr’s family, including his father, Sitharaman said, “I came here to meet the martyr's family.”

The Defence Minister added, “One message I can take back from here is that here is a family, here is a martyr, who stands out as an inspiration for the entire nation," news agency ANI reported.

Earlier this week, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat met Aurangzeb’s family in Salani village and assured them that his “supreme sacrifice” would not go in vain.

Rifleman Aurangzeb of 44, Rashtriya Rifles, was on his way home to celebrate Eid when he was abducted by the terrorists from south Kashmir on June 14. He was killed the same day. His bullet-riddled body was found at Gussu village, about 10 km from Kalampora, in Pulwama district. 

In an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Army and the J&K government to eliminate militancy from the state after his son’s brutal killing, Aurangzeb's father, Mohammad Hanief said, “My son has laid down his life for the country. He was a brave soldier. I and my sons will also sacrifice (ourselves) for the nation. We want goons to be wiped out."

He also gave the Centre and the Army 72-hours deadline to avenge his son’s killing. “I give PM Modi 72 hours to avenge my son's death or else we are ready to take revenge on our own,” he said.

