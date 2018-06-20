The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018 | Last Update : 11:06 AM IST

India, All India

Hang godmen involved in illegal activities, says Baba Ramdev

PTI
Published : Jun 20, 2018, 9:49 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2018, 9:49 am IST

'Just by donning saffron clothes, one cannot be called a baba. It is all about character,' Yoga guru Baba Ramdev added.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's reaction came after another case of rape and fraud surfaced against a self-styled godman. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's reaction came after another case of rape and fraud surfaced against a self-styled godman. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kota: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev opined that self-styled godmen or 'Babas' involved in illegal activities should be hanged to death for violating the limits of their work.

"Whoever violates those limits should not only be sent to jail, but should be hanged till death. There should not be any compromise on this," Baba Ramdev told media in Kota.

The Yoga guru further stated that donning saffron-coloured clothes is not the only criteria for being a religious leader.

"Every profession has its own limitation. There is a protocol for every job; same is with the babas. Just by donning saffron clothes, one cannot be called a baba. It is all about character," he added.

Baba Ramdev's reaction came after another case of rape and fraud surfaced against a self-styled godman.

Daati Maharaj, a self-styled godman, has been accused of raping a disciple inside Shani Dham two years ago.

The case has been transferred to the Delhi Police's Crime Branch.

Tags: rajasthan, baba ramdev, rape, fraud, daati maharaj
Location: India, Rajasthan, Kota

MOST POPULAR

1

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

2

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

3

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

4

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

5

It is not going to happen: Huma Qureshi on chances of #MeToo movement in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham