Fascinated by ripped body of IPS officer, Punjab woman travels to MP to meet him

27-yr-old woman from Punjab's Hoshiyarpur landed in Ujjain to meet Sachin Atulkar (34), currently posted as Superintendent of Police.

Ujjain: Obsessive fans is something film or cricket stars have to often deal with, but Madhya Pradesh police are facing a woman who has set her heart on meeting an IPS officer with chiselled looks.

Police are trying to counsel her and send her back. Women Police Station in-charge Rekha Verma said, "She was trying to meet the SP at his office and at programmes which he attended. She is very adamant. Police finally took her to the department's One Stop Reform Home."

The woman claimed she had lost her way and reached Ujjain, but continued to insist on meeting Atulkar.

"The woman said she was fascinated by the ripped body and the looks of the SP after seeing his pictures on social media. We have called her parents here, but she is not ready to return with them," Verma said.

She would return only after meeting Atulkar, the woman, who is a post-graduate student of psychology, told police, Verma said.

"Police took her to Nagda railway station to put her on a Punjab-bound train, but she threatened to jump off the train. We are trying to persuade her through counsellors. We are fulfilling her food demands, pizza and other things she asks for," Verma said.

The woman's parents arrived at Ujjain two days ago and were trying to persuade her to return, the officer said.

When contacted, Atulkar said he is ready to meet anybody as part of his official duty, but in personal matters he can't be forced to meet someone against his wishes.

"When I was SP in Sagar district, I was requested by the parents of a seven-year-old boy who said he would eat only if he got my autograph. I obliged," he said.

Atulkar, a fitness freak and a bachelor, spends 70 minutes in the gym every day. During a recent meet of IPS officials in Bhopal, he won several awards in fitness competitions.