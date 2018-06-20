The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018 | Last Update : 12:51 PM IST

India, All India

Fascinated by ripped body of IPS officer, Punjab woman travels to MP to meet him

PTI
Published : Jun 20, 2018, 11:05 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2018, 11:04 am IST

27-yr-old woman from Punjab's Hoshiyarpur landed in Ujjain to meet Sachin Atulkar (34), currently posted as Superintendent of Police.

Sachin Atulkar, a fitness freak and a bachelor, spends 70 minutes in the gym every day. (Facebook Screengrab/ Sachin Atulkar IPS)
  Sachin Atulkar, a fitness freak and a bachelor, spends 70 minutes in the gym every day. (Facebook Screengrab/ Sachin Atulkar IPS)

Ujjain: Obsessive fans is something film or cricket stars have to often deal with, but Madhya Pradesh police are facing a woman who has set her heart on meeting an IPS officer with chiselled looks.

The 27-year-old woman from Hoshiyarpur district of Punjab landed in Ujjain three days ago to meet Sachin Atulkar (34), currently posted in Ujjain as the Superintendent of Police.

Police are trying to counsel her and send her back. Women Police Station in-charge Rekha Verma said, "She was trying to meet the SP at his office and at programmes which he attended. She is very adamant. Police finally took her to the department's One Stop Reform Home."

The woman claimed she had lost her way and reached Ujjain, but continued to insist on meeting Atulkar.

"The woman said she was fascinated by the ripped body and the looks of the SP after seeing his pictures on social media. We have called her parents here, but she is not ready to return with them," Verma said.

She would return only after meeting Atulkar, the woman, who is a post-graduate student of psychology, told police, Verma said.

"Police took her to Nagda railway station to put her on a Punjab-bound train, but she threatened to jump off the train. We are trying to persuade her through counsellors. We are fulfilling her food demands, pizza and other things she asks for," Verma said.

The woman's parents arrived at Ujjain two days ago and were trying to persuade her to return, the officer said.

When contacted, Atulkar said he is ready to meet anybody as part of his official duty, but in personal matters he can't be forced to meet someone against his wishes.

"When I was SP in Sagar district, I was requested by the parents of a seven-year-old boy who said he would eat only if he got my autograph. I obliged," he said.

Atulkar, a fitness freak and a bachelor, spends 70 minutes in the gym every day. During a recent meet of IPS officials in Bhopal, he won several awards in fitness competitions.

Tags: sachin atulkar, punjab, madhya pradesh, ujjain, ips officer
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Ujjain

MOST POPULAR

1

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

2

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

3

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

4

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

5

It is not going to happen: Huma Qureshi on chances of #MeToo movement in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham