No ‘good’ terrorists: India at Brics meet

V.K. Singh’s remarks seen as veiled message to China.

New Delhi: In a strong, yet veiled, message to China, visiting minister of state for external affairs V.K. Singh said in Beijing on Monday that “terrorists cannot be differentiated as good or bad”. India has been miffed with China for opposing UN sanctions on Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar. The comments were made at the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) foreign ministers’ meet in Beijing where Mr Singh represented India.

“On behalf of India, he pointed out that terrorism remains one of the most potent global menace and threatens global peace. He stressed that terrorists cannot be differentiated as good or bad. They are terrorists, they are criminals and we need to have concerted actions both regionally and internationally to curb their activities. He informed that among BRICS, there is a strong consensus that all terrorism must be condemned. He mentioned about the call for the expedited adoption of the Comprehensive Conven-tion on International Terrorism at the United Nations and informed that on this issue, we have the support of all the Brics countries... He said that all Brics countries agreed that Terrorism is the common enemy of humankind and concerned with spread of terrorism in its various forms and manifestations,” The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, adding, “MOS (V.K. Singh) congratulated China on the successful convening of the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting. He discussed a range of issues candidly and how to take the agenda of the Brics forward. He also discussed a range of practical measures that have been taken over a period of time at the various Summits...”

He mentioned that he is very confident that under the Chinese Presidency, work will be done to take the agenda forward.”