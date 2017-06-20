The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 20, 2017 | Last Update : 03:04 PM IST

India, All India

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen's visa extended for 1 year

PTI
Published : Jun 20, 2017, 2:41 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2017, 2:40 pm IST

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday gave approval for the visa extension, official sources said.

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen. (Photo: File)
 Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Controversial Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen's visa has been extended for one year, with effect from July 23, 2017, by the Union Home Ministry.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday gave approval for the visa extension, official sources said.

Taslima, a citizen of Sweden, has been getting Indian visa on a continuous basis since 2004.

Her visa has been further extended on the basis of the Swedish passport, they said.

Taslima is living in exile since she left Bangladesh in a cloak of secrecy in 1994 in the wake of threats to her by fundamentalist groups.

She has also stayed in the US and Europe during the last two decades. However, on many occasions she had expressed her wish to live in India permanently, especially in Kolkata.

Taslima had also applied for permanent residency in India. "No decision has been taken on it by the home ministry," a source said.

The writer also had to leave Kolkata in 2007 following violent street protests by a section of Muslims against her works.

Taslima had said if she is not able to stay on in India she will suffer from an "identity crisis" which will affect her writings and championing the cause of women's rights.

Tags: taslima nasreen, immigration department, rajnath singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: SRK-Anushka give us glimpse on why their film was earlier titled The Ring

2

Apple, Microsoft, Google, others, meet Trump on government overhaul

3

Arunachal Pradesh: Army rescues 200 stranded civilians post massive landslide

4

ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission completes 1000 earth days

5

Refurbished technology: Cheap and worth it!

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham