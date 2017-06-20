The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 20, 2017 | Last Update : 01:33 PM IST

India, All India

Door not locked from inside, no suicide note either: Bhojpuri actress' mother seeks probe

ANI
Published : Jun 20, 2017, 1:26 pm IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2017, 1:25 pm IST

Earlier, a 29-year-old actress allegedly committed suicide in Andheri West, and her body was found by the police on Monday.

Bhojpuri actress Anjali Shrivastav's mother (Photo: ANI)
 Bhojpuri actress Anjali Shrivastav's mother (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: A day after her daughter was found hanging at her residence, mother of Bhojpuri actress Anjali Shrivastav on Tuesday claimed that her daughter couldn't have committed suicide and hence, called on the police to probe the matter thoroughly.

"We just want the police to probe the matter thoroughly. Neither the door of her apartment was closed from inside nor did she leave a suicide note. I am very sure that she didn't commit suicide," said victim's mother.

She said that she had a word with Anjali a night before this incident took place and she seemed fine.

"She was fine and was talking very nicely. I was there till June 5 and as soon as I went back home this incident took place. I can't believe that she did this," she said.

Earlier, a 29-year-old actress allegedly committed suicide in Andheri West, and her body was found by the police on Monday.

Anjali Shrivastav's relatives took the help of her landlord when she did not pick up her phone for a stretch of time.

When her landlord opened the door with a duplicate key, her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

No suicide note was found in the room and the police is investigating the reason behind her extreme step.

Her body has been sent to the Cooper hospital for postmortem.

Tags: bhojpuri actress, suicide, anjali shrivastav
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: SRK-Anushka give us glimpse on why their film was earlier titled The Ring

2

Apple, Microsoft, Google, others, meet Trump on government overhaul

3

Arunachal Pradesh: Army rescues 200 stranded civilians post massive landslide

4

ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission completes 1000 earth days

5

Refurbished technology: Cheap and worth it!

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham