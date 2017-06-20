The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 20, 2017 | Last Update : 10:31 AM IST

India, All India

Bullets not found in bodies of farmers during autopsy: MP Congress leader

PTI
Published : Jun 20, 2017, 9:40 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2017, 10:01 am IST

Congress leader, Ajay Singh, also alleged that the state government deliberately removed bullets from the bodies of dead farmers.

The situation in the state remained tense after a couple of days of Mandsaur incident where five farmers were killed in police firing. (Photo: PTI)
 The situation in the state remained tense after a couple of days of Mandsaur incident where five farmers were killed in police firing. (Photo: PTI)

Sagar (MP): Leader of opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Ajay Singh, on Monday claimed that autopsy didn't find bullets in the bodies of victims who died in police firing in Mandsaur during farmers' agitation.

"No bullet was found in the bodies of the farmers killed in the police firing (on June 6) during postmortem. I demand forensic examination of policemen's guns to know the truth behind missing bullets," the Congress leader said at a press conference in Sagar on Monday.

"It also means that the state government deliberately removed the bullets from the bodies of dead farmers," he alleged.

Singh was in Sagar to participate in Congress' protest against farmers' deaths in Mandsaur. But he himself landed in a small controversy as a video purportedly showing him smacking a party worker to push him away from the police barricade emerged. Singh said he did not hit the worker but only pushed him away.

"When we were going to submit a memorandum to the district collector, some workers were getting angry. I stopped them as we wanted peaceful protest," he said.

State Congress chief Arun Yadav and others addressed party workers near Pili Kothi as a part of the protest. To Ajay Singh's claim that autopsy found no bullets, Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh said that he will look into the facts before making any comment.

Tags: mandsaur violence, congress, farmer deaths, ajay singh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Sagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple, Microsoft, Google, others, meet Trump on government overhaul

2

Arunachal Pradesh: Army rescues 200 stranded civilians post massive landslide

3

ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission completes 1000 earth days

4

Refurbished technology: Cheap and worth it!

5

Watch: Virat Kohli shows his class despite defeat against Pakistan

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham