Wednesday, May 20, 2020 | Last Update : 03:55 PM IST

56th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

102,586

2,258

Recovered

39,870

593

Deaths

3,175

19

Maharashtra3505884371249 Tamil Nadu11760440682 Gujarat117464804694 Delhi105544750166 Rajasthan57573232139 Madhya Pradesh54652631258 Uttar Pradesh46052783118 West Bengal28251006244 Andhra Pradesh2489162152 Punjab2002164737 Telangana1592100234 Bihar14955179 Karnataka139554340 Jammu and Kashmir128960915 Odisha9783075 Haryana94260114 Kerala6434974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Virus in India diverging from the one originated in Wuhan, scientists say

THE ASIAN AGE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published : May 20, 2020, 11:23 am IST
Updated : May 20, 2020, 11:23 am IST

Scientists caution that low testing rate minimal genome submissions are major bottlenecks in the assessment of the evolution of SARS-CoV-2

Electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (AP)
 Electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (AP)

Hyderabad: A group of Indian scientists who have been working on understanding changes happening to the Coronavirus that causes Covid-19 has found that some structures of the virus are undergoing changes that show that the virus, in India, is diverging from the Wuhan strain.

Scientists also cautioned that the overall low testing rate in the country and a smaller number of genome submissions are emerging as major bottlenecks in the assessment of the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 in India.

According to Dr Syed E Hasnain, vice-chancellor of Jamia Hamdard and a former head of the city-based Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, the group studied approximately 4,000 SARS-CoV-2 sequences available in public databases, including strains sequenced in India.

“Other studies focused majorly on the genomic aspect of the virus. Our study evaluated both genomic as well as functional aspects of the virus in the Indian and global scenario. Large-scale analysis revealed significant changes in some proteins of the virus. We also focused on conserved proteins that can be targeted as potential diagnostic and intervention candidates,” Dr Hasnanin said.

The study by Jamia Hamdard, a deemed to be University in New Delhi, the United Kingdom-based BioInception Labs Pvt Ltd., an R&D company focused on drug discovery and diagnostics, and Hyderabad based Envirozyme Biotech Pvt Ltd. (India), an applied R&D biotech company, started looking at possible reasons why India, having the second largest population in the world, reported just 2 per cent cases and 0.9 per cent mortalities of the worldwide cases of Covid-19.

While global death average is 40 deaths per million, as on May 17, in India it was 2 per million. “We began investigating possible reasons for this,” Dr Hasnain said.

Dr Hasnain explained that open reading frames (ORF) are responsible for protein production in an organism. SARS-CoV-2 has 12 ORFs and based on the mutational analysis of these ORFs, they found that their data suggests crucial mutations in Indian isolates, which may affect infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 in the Indian population. The Indian samples of the virus revealed that they were closer to the virus variations in China, Kuwait, Spain, Norway and Canada, indicating that these strains travelled from these countries into India.He said their study indicated that delayed restrictions enforced by India could have resulted in the different strains of virus coming into India, particularly from European hotspot regions.

“More such studies are required to understand the pathogen’s outbreak dynamics, which will eventually lead to mitigation of the disease. The low sampling rate and a smaller number of genome submissions are major bottlenecks in assessing evolution of SARS-CoV-2 in India. We hope the government will work to increase the sampling rate as well as genomic submissions for further studies,” he said.

“A rapid and diverse sequencing of viral strains will help researchers find better diagnostics probes leading to higher sensitivity and specificity, improved drug efficacy and broad-spectrum Covid-19 vaccines,” Dr Hasnain said.

Tags: virus evolution, wuhan strain, coronaviruses, sars-cov-2, covid-19 testing
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Guest workers continue to face adversities amid the lockdown. (DC Photo)

Guest workers choose to walk back home as trains to cyclone-hit areas cancelled

Representational image. (AFP)

With record jump of 5,611 in single day, Covid-19 cases now stand at 1,06,750

Representational image.

Pending CBSE board exams to be conducted in school itself, not external centres

Representational image. (PTI)

Two Hizbul militants killed by security forces in Srinagar encounter

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

2

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

3

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

4

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

5

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham