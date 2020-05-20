Wednesday, May 20, 2020 | Last Update : 03:55 PM IST

Six farmers killed in UP's Etawah as pickup truck collides with truck

ANI
Published : May 20, 2020, 9:49 am IST
Updated : May 20, 2020, 9:49 am IST

The government directed to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Visuals from the spot. (ANI)
 Visuals from the spot. (ANI)

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): Six farmers were killed and one injured after the pickup truck in which they were traveling collided with another truck in the Friends Colony area of Etawah on Tuesday night.

"The farmers were going to the market to sell jackfruit. The injured person has been admitted to Saifai Medical College," said R Singh, Superintendent of Police.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the death of six people in Etawah. He has directed to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, the Chief Minister's Office stated.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has also announced that it will provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the farmers killed in the accident.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Etawah

