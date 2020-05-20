Wednesday, May 20, 2020 | Last Update : 03:55 PM IST

56th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

102,586

2,258

Recovered

39,870

593

Deaths

3,175

19

Maharashtra3505884371249 Tamil Nadu11760440682 Gujarat117464804694 Delhi105544750166 Rajasthan57573232139 Madhya Pradesh54652631258 Uttar Pradesh46052783118 West Bengal28251006244 Andhra Pradesh2489162152 Punjab2002164737 Telangana1592100234 Bihar14955179 Karnataka139554340 Jammu and Kashmir128960915 Odisha9783075 Haryana94260114 Kerala6434974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Maharashtra government divides state into red and non-red zones

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : May 20, 2020, 10:27 am IST
Updated : May 20, 2020, 10:27 am IST

Despite persistent efforts by the state to reduce the total number of restricted areas, there is no decline in the red zones

Maharashtra government divides state into red and non-red zones. (PTI Photo)
  Maharashtra government divides state into red and non-red zones. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday categorised the state into red and non-red zone areas for the purpose of allowing or restricting activities in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite persistent efforts by the state to reduce the total number of restricted areas, there is no decline in the red zones, which are the hotspots of coronavirus pandemic.

According to the new guidelines issued by the state government on Tuesday, there are 13 red zones that include all municipal corporations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (including Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar districts), Pune Municipal Corporation, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola and Amravati.

Earlier, when the Union health ministry had classified districts in the country, there were 14 red zones in the state. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has vowed to make the entire state into a green zone by the end of May. But, there is hardly any change in the situation till now, raising a question mark over realising his ambition.

During the earlier phases of lockdown, the state was divided into three zones – 14 red, 16 orange and six green zones. However, the state government, as per the new guidelines, has categorised the areas into red and non-red zones for the purpose of allowing or restricting business and other activities during the lockdown. The guidelines would come into effect from May 22.

In the red zones, the e-commerce activity will be allowed for both essential and non-essential commodities. Shops, malls, commercial establishments and industries in the red zone, which are not allowed to operate, can remain open between 9 am to 5 pm only for upkeep and maintenance of materials, furniture, plant and machinery and pre-monsoon protection of property and goods.

No production and commercial activity will be allowed. However, home delivery from restaurants and kitchens will be allowed. All the construction sites are allowed to remain open for pre-monsoon works in red zone areas.

In containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed. No movement of people in and out of these zones will be allowed except for medical emergencies and maintaining supply of essential goods.

Markets and shops in non-red zones will remain open from 9am to 5pm, and if there is crowding or violation of social distancing norms, they will be closed down, the guidelines said.

Tags: mumbai, maharashtra government, red zone, non-red zone areas, coronavirus pandemic, green zone, orange zone, coronavirus in maharashtra, lockdown rules
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Guest workers continue to face adversities amid the lockdown. (DC Photo)

Guest workers choose to walk back home as trains to cyclone-hit areas cancelled

Representational image. (AFP)

With record jump of 5,611 in single day, Covid-19 cases now stand at 1,06,750

Representational image.

Pending CBSE board exams to be conducted in school itself, not external centres

Representational image. (PTI)

Two Hizbul militants killed by security forces in Srinagar encounter

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

2

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

3

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

4

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

5

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham