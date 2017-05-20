The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 20, 2017 | Last Update : 03:17 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court refuses to register Justice Karnan plea

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : May 20, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Updated : May 20, 2017, 2:10 am IST

The top court said his petition was not maintainable.

C.S. Karnan (Photo: PTI)
 C.S. Karnan (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to register a writ petition filed by Justice C.S. Karnan, of the Calcutta high court, to recall the May 9 order sentencing him to six months imprisonment for contempt of court. The top court said his petition was not maintainable. As a result, Justice Karnan has no other option but to surrender and serve the sentence as his plea to the President for mercy is unlikely to be considered in the next few days.

An order passed by the registrar (judicial) on May 12 said, “The proceedings were decided on merit, and after due consideration... As a sequel, the petitioner also stands convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for six months. The said findings have since attained finality.”

The registrar said that it was well settled that judicial proceedings of the apex court are not amenable to challenge under Article 32 of the Constitution. He said, “I am constrained to hold that the writ petition is not maintainable. The relief, if any, lies somewhere else. I, thus, see no reasonable cause to receive the present writ petition for registration.”

In his petition, Justice Karnan said that the entire proceeding from February 8, when the contempt notice was issued, to his conviction and sentence, was without jurisdiction.

He said that from a mere reading of the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act, it was manifest that what could constitute criminal contempt was any “publication” which scandalises, or tends to scandalise, or lowers or tends to lower, the authority of any court.

Justice Karnan said the allegations contained in the said letter were against the judges named therein and not against any court — neither the Madras high court nor the Supreme Court. If the said allegations were untrue, they would, at the most, amount to defamation, which would entail an actionable right, both civil and criminal, in the judges named in the said letter. The May 9 order, sending him to jail for six months, was passed in his absence, he pointed out, and sought a declaration that the contempt notice issued on February 8 is void.

Aggressive judge on backfoot

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court had warned Calcutta HC judge Justice C.S. Karnan for sending his advocate repeatedly to seek urgent hearing against the award of six month jail term to him. ‘We are saying no and yet you (lawyer) continue to come again and again. You come five times or 20 times. But we are telling you that you are interfering with the process of the court. Everyday you are interfering with the process of court. We are liberal to you. It is for you to understand, we can be liberal and harsh,’ a five-judge constitution which was hearing a batch of pleas on triple talaq said.

Tags: supreme court, c.s. karnan, calcutta high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian-origin steel tycoon bags global award in UK

2

Watch Mark Zuckerberg find out he got accepted into Harvard

3

After gorging on junk food, Thailand's chunky monkey on diet

4

Manish Pandey injured, India recall Dinesh Karthik for Champions Trophy

5

New 'pinned chats' feature rolls on WhatsApp for Android

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham