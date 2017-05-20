The Asian Age | News

J&K: Group of terrorists intercepted near LoC in Kupwara; police cordon off area

ANI
Published : May 20, 2017, 3:19 pm IST
Updated : May 20, 2017, 3:19 pm IST

The attack came in the wake of Defence Minister Arun Jaitley reviewing the overall security situation in the Kashmir Valley.

 According to sources, p6 RR and Handwara police have cordoned off the Behak area where the terrorists are believed to have managed to sneak in through the LoC. (Photo: Representational/AP/File)

Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir): A group of terrorists were intercepted near Line of control (LoC) in Handwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday.

According to sources, p6 RR and Handwara police have cordoned off the Behak area where the terrorists are believed to have managed to sneak in through the LoC.

The attack came in the wake of Defence Minister Arun Jaitley reviewing the overall security situation in the Kashmir Valley with Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat and other senior Army officers.

The Defence Minister was apprised of various measures to strengthen the robust counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control.

He was also briefed on the close coordination amongst all government agencies towards restoring normalcy in the region.

He urged all defence personnel to continue their good job and ensure safety of the innocent people while dealing firmly with inimical elements.

He also directed the commanders to maintain a strict vigil along the Line of Control and remain prepared to give a befitting reply to any misadventure from across the border following the ceasefire violation earlier on Tuesday by the Pakistan Army in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan Army, earlier on Sunday, instigated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chiti Bakri area of Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army also retaliated to the unprovoked act strongly and effectively.

At least two civilians including a minor girl were killed and nine people, including four soldiers were injured in the unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Rajouri district. 

Tags: terrorists, arun jaitley, kashmir unrest, loc
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

