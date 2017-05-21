J&K: 2 soldiers, 2 militants killed in encounter as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC

Two soldiers attained martyrdom in the operation, which was continuing till last reports were received, an Army official said.

Srinagar: Two militants and two soldiers were killed in a fierce encounter as the Army on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid in Naugam sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

"An infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along the LoC in Naugam sector. Two infiltrating terrorists were killed," an Army official said.

He said two soldiers attained martyrdom in the operation, which was continuing till last reports were received.

Earlier on Saturday, a group of terrorists were intercepted near Line of control (LoC) in Handwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

According to sources, p6 RR and Handwara police have cordoned off the Behak area where the terrorists are believed to have managed to sneak in through the LoC.

The attack came in the wake of Defence Minister Arun Jaitley reviewing the overall security situation in the Kashmir Valley with Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat and other senior Army officers.