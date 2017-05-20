The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 20, 2017 | Last Update : 03:23 PM IST

India, All India

EC demonstrates successful functioning of EVMs, VVPATs

ANI
Published : May 20, 2017, 2:57 pm IST
Updated : May 20, 2017, 2:58 pm IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), during a special session of the Delhi assembly, had conducted a live demonstration on how EVMs can be tampered.

The poll body has been maintaining that EVMs are tamper proof and cannot be manipulated. (Photo: File)
 The poll body has been maintaining that EVMs are tamper proof and cannot be manipulated. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday demonstrated the working of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail System (VVPATs), while brushing aside the EVM tampering allegation.

Asserting that EVM tampering is a wrong allegation, BP Mishra, a technical officer of Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), demonstrated as how the EVM and VVPAT work.

"EVM tampering is not possible and the allegations of its malfunctioning are wrong," Mishra said.

ECIL employee Kharesh Yadav also demonstrated the procedure of EVM and VVPAT.

"These machines have a standalone printer. When any ballot button is pressed, a slip is generated carrying voter's and candidate's name," Yadav said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that the live demo of EVMs and VVPATs by the ECI will ensure that the credibility and the authenticity of the voting machine is retained.

"It is Election Commission's duty to convince every citizens and every political party about the credibility of the EVM. It is between the election commission and the parties who are crying foul needlessly. I am sure that the Election Commission will ensure credibility and the authenticity of the EVMs will be retained," BJP leader S. Prakash said.

He said that certain parties were creating huge ruckus against EVM hacking to cover up their own lapses in winning over the mandate of the people and the Election Commission's demo will remove their doubt.

While earlier in the week, the poll panel had said it would offer an 'opportunity' to the political parties to prove that EVMs used in the recently held assembly polls were tampered with or can be tampered even with laid down safeguards.

The ECI also convened an all-party meeting over the issue of EVM and other electoral reforms.

In its communication to the presidents of all the seven national and 48 state political parties, the poll panel sent a status paper on EVMs and VVPAT.

Last month, sixteen opposition parties had urged the Election Commission to revert to the paper ballot system saying that the alleged tampering has created trust deficit in the credibility of the EVMs.

However, the poll body has been maintaining that EVMs are tamper proof and cannot be manipulated.

The Union Cabinet had given its nod to sanctioned funds of nearly Rs. 3,200 crore to procure more than 16 lakh VVPATs as sought by the Election Commission.

Besides EVMs, the meeting is expected to deliberate on making bribery in elections a cognisable offence, disqualification on framing of charges for the offences of bribery in elections and suggestions in VVPAT recount Rules.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), during a special session of the Delhi assembly, had conducted a live demonstration on how EVMs can be tampered with.

Reacting to the demonstration, the poll panel said the machine used to conduct live demonstration was a 'look-alike'' which was made to function in a 'tampered' manner.

Tags: electronic voting machines (evms), vvpats, evm tampering, eci
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Cannes'17: Shruti Haasan makes her second appearance, looks regal in black and gold!

2

Spider Man spin-off, Venom, will star Tom Hardy!

3

Moon orbiting solar system's 3rd largest dwarf planet found

4

Indian-origin steel tycoon bags global award in UK

5

Watch Mark Zuckerberg find out he got accepted into Harvard

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham