The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 20, 2017 | Last Update : 12:22 PM IST

India, All India

Be prepared for 'uncalled threat': Chief of Air Staff warns IAF officers

ANI
Published : May 20, 2017, 12:10 pm IST
Updated : May 20, 2017, 12:10 pm IST

The ‘sub-conventional threat’ is said to be a reference to 'proxy war' by Pak, which is reflected in increasing number of terror attacks.

Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa (Photo: PTI)
 Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In an unprecedented move, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, the Chief of Air Staff, has written a personal letter to each officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF), asking the officers ‘to be prepared for operations with our present holdings, at a very short notice’.

"In the present scenario, there is an ever persistent sub-conventional threat. Therefore, we need to be prepared for operations with our present holdings, at a very short notice. Training needs to be focused towards this," says the letter.

The ‘sub-conventional threat’ is said to be a reference to the 'proxy war' by the Pakistan, which is reflected in the increasing number of terror attacks on military camps and the rising public unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

The mention in the letter of ‘our present holdings’ is an indication of the severe shortfall in the number of fighter squadrons with the IAF.

The IAF is authorised 42 squadrons of fighter aircraft but its current holding is down to 33.

A deal for 36 Rafale fighters, signed with France, and a decision to induct indigenous Tejas fighters will barely make up for the de-induction of the MIG series of fighters from the fleet.

Asking officers to be ‘combat effective professionals’, ACM Dhanoa writes that ‘there is no choice but to stay abreast of new technological advancements both own as well as that of our adversaries. Only then will we come out with war-winning, out of the box solutions.’

The letter also covered a range of issues from ‘favouritism’ in the force to ‘sexual harassment’.

The letter reminds officers that ‘in the recent past, there have been instances and occasions where lack of professionalism has shown the IAF in poor light’.

Indulging in uncharacteristic plain speak, the IAF chief writes that ‘we have been witness to a few instances of 'favouritism' in selection of officers for prime assignments and promotions’.

"This is something we can ill afford," the letter reads.

Pointing out that ‘officers holding responsible appointments tend to display 'Milk of Human Kindness' while dealing with those involved in wrongful practices’, the letter warns that

‘abusive behaviour, resorting to physical intimidation and behaviour amounting to sexual harassment by seniors is not acceptable’.

The letter has been posted and delivered to each of the nearly 12,000 officers of the force.

This is the first time that an IAF chief has written a personal letter to all officers, although two Army chiefs - Field Marshal (then General) K M Cariappa on May 1, 1950 and General K Sundarji on February 1, 1986 - have penned similar missives.

An IAF spokesperson, however, described the letter as "internal communication" and refused to comment on its contents.

Tags: iaf, air staff, personal letter
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Cannes'17: Shruti Haasan makes her second appearance, looks regal in black and gold!

2

Spider Man spin-off, Venom, will star Tom Hardy!

3

Indian-origin steel tycoon bags global award in UK

4

Watch Mark Zuckerberg find out he got accepted into Harvard

5

After gorging on junk food, Thailand's chunky monkey on diet

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham