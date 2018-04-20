Unnao rape case: UP government withdraws security cover of accused BJP MLA

The lawmaker had the 'Y' category security cover, which entitled him to 11 security men, including commandos and police personnel.

The CBI has registered three cases against Kuldeep Singh Sengar in regard to the crime he allegedly committed in 2017. (Photo: File/PTI)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has withdrawn security personnel assigned to Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the alleged rape of 17-year-old girl from Unnao district.

The CBI, which is probing the case, has registered three cases against Sengar in regard to the crime he allegedly committed in 2017.

The Uttar Pradesh police had charged him under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and handed over the case to the CBI.

A special CBI court on Monday recorded statement of the alleged victim. The in-camera statement was recorded under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Last week, the probe agency also made a second arrest in the Unnao rape case. It took into custody Shashi Singh, the woman who allegedly took the victim to Sengar on the day of crime.

(With ANI inputs)