The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 20, 2018 | Last Update : 04:13 PM IST

India, All India

Pointless to speak, we're small people: BH Loya's brother on SC verdict

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 20, 2018, 3:29 pm IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2018, 3:30 pm IST

Earlier on Thursday, the apex court ruled that Loya's death was due to 'natural causes'.

At the time of his death, Judge BH Loya was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. (Photo: File)
 At the time of his death, Judge BH Loya was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. (Photo: File)

Latur: The brother of CBI judge BH Loya on Thursday expressed his disappointment over the Supreme Court's dismissal of petitions seeking an independent probe into Loya's death.

"We have nothing to say... Whatever has happened, has happened. What can we do now?" Srinivas Loya was quoted as saying by IANS.

He said when the Supreme Court has not heeded big lawyers like Prashant Bhushan "then what is our standing before them... We are very small people".

"The best is we will not say anything in the matter now. How will it help? We can do nothing further... It's futile," Srinivas told IANS.

Earlier on Thursday, the apex court ruled that Loya's death was due to “natural causes”, and observed that the petitioners tried to scandalise the judiciary.

"These petitions are scandalous and amount to criminal contempt," the court said adding, "We can't doubt the statements of the judicial officers who were with Judge Loya."

"Attempt of the petitioners was to malign the judiciary," SC said while dismissing petitions seeking independent probe into Judge BH Loya's death case.

Also Read: Judge Loya case: No independent probe, SC says pleas 'scandalous'

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, pronounced its verdict after hearing a clutch of petitions.

At the time of his death, Judge BH Loya was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

Medical records show Judge BH Loya died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

In the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, BJP President Amit Shah along with Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria, Rajasthan-based businessman Vimal Patni, former Gujarat police chief P C Pande, Additional Director General of Police Geeta Johri and Gujarat police officers Abhay Chudasama and N K Amin have already been discharged.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: bh loya, loya death, supreme court, amit shah, sohrabuddin fake encounter case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Latur

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are 5 summer cocktails recipes you must try

2

Study finds taking aspirin may lower risk of heart attack

3

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Deepika Padukone for becoming TIME's most influential

4

Too hot to sleep? 5 tips to help you get some shut-eye

5

What is hell? Here's what an expert says

more

Editors' Picks

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018 on Thursday. Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra created look for two Bollywood heartthrobs. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ex flames Ranbir-Deepika walk hand in hand at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018

Alia Bhatt, her director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vicky Kaushal came together to launch the first song 'Ae Watan' from their upcoming film ' Raazi'. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral BhayanI)

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal look great at 'Raazi' first song launch

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan attended a special screening of their film 'Beyond the Clouds' with director Majid Majidi’s in the city last night. See photos from the event here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ishaan and Malavika look lovely at Beyond the Clouds screening

Bollywood celebrities Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Datur, Twinkle Khanna and others strongly condemned the heinous Kathua gangrape at the protest in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Bollywood stands together to demand #JusticeForAsifa

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham