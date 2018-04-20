The Asian Age | News

Oppn likely to discuss Chief Justice's impeachment, 2019 LS polls in meet today

Published : Apr 20, 2018, 9:51 am IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2018, 9:51 am IST

The issue of moving impeachment motion against Chief Justice is likely to be discussed today, in the wake of Judge BH Loya case verdict.

The opposition parties will also discuss the idea of having a broader consensus on how to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: The leaders of opposition parties will meet on Friday in Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in parliament and are likely to discuss the issue of the Supreme Court verdict rejecting multiple pleas for an independent probe into the death of special CBI judge B H Loya, sources said.

The issue of moving an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra is also likely to be discussed in Friday's meeting, in the wake of the Judge Loya case judgement.

The Opposition has been working on bringing various parties on board for a larger consensus on bringing the impeachment motion against the CJI.

While the Left parties, the NCP and the Congress are on board for moving the impeachment motion, some parties that have already signed the petition have backed out.

During the meeting convened by Ghulam Nabi Azad, the sources say, the opposition parties will also discuss the idea of having a broader consensus on how to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

