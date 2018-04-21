The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 20, 2018 | Last Update : 09:42 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs RR: Watson scores ton as hosts finish at 204
 
India, All India

Gagan Shakti 2018: IAF carries out major mass casualty rescue drill from Assam to Kolkata

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Apr 20, 2018, 8:53 pm IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2018, 8:54 pm IST

The purpose of the military exercise was to prepare for a real-time war situation or natural calamities like an earthquake.

The drill took off from Air Force Station Chabua in Assam to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata and further on to Command Hospital at Alipore by road. (Photo: Asian Age)
 The drill took off from Air Force Station Chabua in Assam to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata and further on to Command Hospital at Alipore by road. (Photo: Asian Age)

Kolkata: The Eastern Air Command (EAC) of the Indian Air Force conducted a large-scale mass casualty air evacuation drill covering two states - Assam and West Bengal - as part of the ongoing military exercise Gagan Shakti late on Thursday night. 

The drill took off from Air Force Station Chabua in Assam to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata and further on to Command Hospital at Alipore by road.

Chief public relation officer (Eastern Command) Wing Commander SS Birdi said, "Nearly 45 ‘bedridden’ patients arrived at Kolkata by two Antonov-32 aircrafts that landed in the middle of the night. With the medical teams already waiting, the patients were offloaded and after preliminary procedures, swiftly transferred to the ambulances. The ambulances moved in a convoy to the Command Hospital through a ‘Green Corridor’ which had been prepared in coordination with the Kolkata Police."

(Photo: Asian Age)(Photo: Asian Age)

EAC principal medical officer Air Vice Marshal RC Das said that such an exercise serves as a practice for the air warriors. They get to prepare for a real-time war situation or natural calamities like an earthquake where the road link is wrecked and transportation by other modes become non-functional. 
The air route then remains the sole means of support and evacuation.

Wing Commander Birdi added, "The distance of 25 km from the NSCBI Airport to Command Hospital, Alipore was covered in 40 minutes and the exercise went through as planned. Various high ranking officers of the IAF monitored the drill to ensure flawless conduct of the exercise. With this demonstration, the IAF has proven its flexibility and quick response in carrying out mass casualty evacuations. This capability could also be utilised by the IAF in case of humanitarian and disaster relief operations near the incident locations by landing on select roads or designated highways."

(Photo: Asian Age)(Photo: Asian Age)

He underlined that the IAF has been a lifeline in the North Eastern region, providing much-needed materials and prompt relief not only during natural calamities but also to areas with inadequate road connectivity. 

The IAF has been instrumental in providing flood and earthquake relief at all times. During 2017 alone, it had flown 259 sorties and transported 175 tonnes of relief material.

Tags: indian air force (iaf), gagan shakti, military drills
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are 5 summer cocktails recipes you must try

2

Study finds taking aspirin may lower risk of heart attack

3

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Deepika Padukone for becoming TIME's most influential

4

Too hot to sleep? 5 tips to help you get some shut-eye

5

What is hell? Here's what an expert says

more

Editors' Picks

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018 on Thursday. Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra created look for two Bollywood heartthrobs. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ex flames Ranbir-Deepika walk hand in hand at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018

Alia Bhatt, her director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vicky Kaushal came together to launch the first song 'Ae Watan' from their upcoming film ' Raazi'. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral BhayanI)

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal look great at 'Raazi' first song launch

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan attended a special screening of their film 'Beyond the Clouds' with director Majid Majidi’s in the city last night. See photos from the event here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ishaan and Malavika look lovely at Beyond the Clouds screening

Bollywood celebrities Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Datur, Twinkle Khanna and others strongly condemned the heinous Kathua gangrape at the protest in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Bollywood stands together to demand #JusticeForAsifa

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham