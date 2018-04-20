The Asian Age | News

Decision to not conduct class 10 Maths re-exam based on trend analysis: CBSE to Delhi HC

Published : Apr 20, 2018
Updated : Apr 20, 2018

The CBSE said it was a considered decision and they cannot put lakhs of students in difficulty for the sake of just one student.

The court had earlier dismissed a plea seeking rescheduling of the re-examination of the Class 12 economics paper, which the CBSE has decided to conduct on April 25 following an alleged leak. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: The CBSE on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that the decision not to conduct a re-examination of Class 10 Mathematics paper, which was allegedly leaked, was taken after doing a trend analysis of Science, Math and English papers.

The CBSE said it was a considered decision and they cannot put lakhs of students in difficulty for just one student who wanted a re-test of Math.

A bench of Justices Gita Mittal and C Hari Shankar posed several questions to the counsel for the student, who has been seeking a re-exam. 

The court asked the student counsel as to what was the difficulty and anxiety about the Math exam and why he was insisting on a fresh exam.

"How are you (student) affected by the decision of not conducting a re-test.

When you are asking for such a radical relief, you have to see it in an overall perspective.."They have done a trend analysis of not only Math but also Science and English to see there are no spikes of leakage," the bench said.

The court, which listed the matter for further hearing on July 23, noted that the petition does not utter one word on the prejudice caused to the student and that sometimes advocates must look at larger public interest.

During the hearing, the bench said that the counsel should call the student in the court as it wanted to know why she was seeking a fresh examination.

CBSE's advocate Amit Bansal placed the records relating to the board's decision not to conduct re-examination of class 10 Mathematics paper.

The court had earlier dismissed a plea seeking rescheduling of the re-examination of the Class 12 economics paper, which the CBSE has decided to conduct on April 25 following an alleged leak.

The court had earlier disposed of a PIL in which NGO Social Jurist had sought that CBSE be directed to hold the class 10 exam in April, if required, and not in July as it had proposed earlier.

NGO's counsel Ashok Agarwal had said he was satisfied with the board's decision of not holding the re-examination for the Class 10 paper.

The CBSE, in its affidavit, had earlier said it had decided not to hold re-examination of Class 10 Math test as a scientific evaluation of random answer sheets did not indicate any unusual pattern to believe that there was widespread benefit of the alleged paper leak.

Tags: delhi high court, class 10 maths, class 12 economics, cbse paper leak
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

