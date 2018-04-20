The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 20, 2018 | Last Update : 04:13 PM IST

India, All India

Can't be reporters without sleeping with bigwigs: TN BJP leader writes, deletes post

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 20, 2018, 3:22 pm IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2018, 3:22 pm IST

BJP leader S. VE. Shekher Venkataraman said the Governor should 'wash his hands with phenyl' for touching the woman journalist.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader said S. VE. Shekher Venkataraman, 'Uneducated stupid ugly beings... largely in Tamil Nadu media. This woman is no exception.' (Facebook Screengrab | S. VE. Shekher Venkataraman)
 Tamil Nadu BJP leader said S. VE. Shekher Venkataraman, 'Uneducated stupid ugly beings... largely in Tamil Nadu media. This woman is no exception.' (Facebook Screengrab | S. VE. Shekher Venkataraman)

Chennai: Days after Tamil Nadu Governor patted the cheek of a woman journalist, creating an uproar in media, a BJP leader from the state has sparked another outrage by saying that the Governor should "wash his hands with phenyl" for touching her.

BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, S. VE. Shekher Venkataraman, an actor and playwright, shared a post on Facebook that belittles the woman journalist who had objected to the Governor patting her cheek on Tuesday.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit apologised to journalist Lakshmi Subramanian for the gesture, widely perceived as offensive.

The outrageous, and now deleted post by the leader said the journalist's aim was to "defame the governor and Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The post further went on to say that “recent complaints show they (journalists) can't become reporters or anchors without sleeping with big shots...Uneducated stupid ugly beings... largely in Tamil Nadu media. This woman is no exception.”

Chennai journalists will hold protest at Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters against S. VE. Shekhar and BJP's national secretary H Raja, who is also accused of making comments in bad taste against journalists.

The BJP leader’s post further targeted the media for raising questions on a ‘sex-for-degrees’ scam, in which a college professor is accused of pressuring her students to sleep with officials for better marks and money.

The professor had claimed links with the governor, which he emphatically denied at a press conference on Tuesday. When journalist Lakshmi Subramanian asked him a question at that press meet, he didn't reply but patted her cheek.

The post shared by S. VE. Shekhar said, "More than universities, sex abuse is rampant in the media. It's these people who question the Governor."

However, S. Ve. Shekher issued a statement over his derogatory post and said, "I had posted it without reading the message. It was removed immediately after my friend pointed it out. If I had hurt anyone, it was not on purpose and I extend my heartfelt apology."

Defending his party leader, BJP's KT Raghavan said, "He has now deleted the post end of the matter. It is a good gesture from his side we must appreciate it. Party won't advocate these types of things."

The Governor's apology to the journalist had come with a bizarre justification.

"I considered (your) question to be a good one. Therefore, as an act of appreciation for the question that you had posed, I gave a pat on your cheek considering you to be like my granddaughter," he wrote.  Not quite buying into the "grandfatherly pat" claim, Ms Subramanian said she accepted his apology, even though she was not convinced.

Earlier, she had tweeted angrily: "Washed my face several times. Still not able to get rid of it. So agitated and angered Mr Governor Banwarilal Purohit."

Tags: tamil nadu, tamil nadu governor, banwarilal purohit, s. ve. shekher venkataraman
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are 5 summer cocktails recipes you must try

2

Study finds taking aspirin may lower risk of heart attack

3

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Deepika Padukone for becoming TIME's most influential

4

Too hot to sleep? 5 tips to help you get some shut-eye

5

What is hell? Here's what an expert says

more

Editors' Picks

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018 on Thursday. Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra created look for two Bollywood heartthrobs. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ex flames Ranbir-Deepika walk hand in hand at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018

Alia Bhatt, her director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vicky Kaushal came together to launch the first song 'Ae Watan' from their upcoming film ' Raazi'. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral BhayanI)

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal look great at 'Raazi' first song launch

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan attended a special screening of their film 'Beyond the Clouds' with director Majid Majidi’s in the city last night. See photos from the event here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ishaan and Malavika look lovely at Beyond the Clouds screening

Bollywood celebrities Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Datur, Twinkle Khanna and others strongly condemned the heinous Kathua gangrape at the protest in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Bollywood stands together to demand #JusticeForAsifa

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham