The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 20, 2018 | Last Update : 12:34 PM IST

India, All India

2002 Gujarat riots: HC acquits Maya Kodnani in Naroda Patiya massacre

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 20, 2018, 11:59 am IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2018, 12:29 pm IST

Gujarat High Court upholds Babu Bajrangi's conviction in 2002 Naroda Patiya riot case.

Gujarat High Court on Friday acquitted former BJP Maya Kodnani in the 2002 Narodia Patiya case. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Gujarat High Court on Friday acquitted former BJP Maya Kodnani in the 2002 Narodia Patiya case. (Photo: PTI | File)

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Friday acquitted former minister and BJP leader Maya Kodnani in the 2002 Naroda Patiya case for which she was handed a 28-year prison sentence by a trial court.

The High Court upheld the conviction of the other high-profile accused in the case, Bajrang Dal's Babu Bajrangi. 

The court acquitted Maya Kodnani after giving her the benefit of doubt.

A division bench of justices Harsha Devani and A S Supehiya had reserved the order in August 2017 after hearing concluded.

Earlier, a special court for Special Investigation Team (SIT) cases had sentenced 32 people, including former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, to life imprisonment in August 2012. Babu Bajrangi was sentenced to imprisonment till death.

The SIT court had given seven accused enhanced life imprisonment of 21 years, which they will serve after undergoing 10 years' imprisonment under IPC section 326 (causing grievous hurt).

The remaining accused, of the total 32, were given simple life imprisonment of 14 years.

The trial court had acquitted 29 accused for want of evidence.

While the convicts challenged the lower court's order in the High Court, the SIT appealed against the acquittal of 29 people.

Ninety seven people, mainly women and children, were killed at Naroda Patia, a day after the Godhra carnage incident.

The Naroda Patiya riots was one of the worst massacres which followed the Godhra train burning on February 27, 2002, in which 59 kar sevaks were killed.

The Special Investigation Team probing Naroda Patiya had argued that a day after the riots, Maya Kodnani was seen inciting mobs at the spot by witnesses. The tirla court held she organised the mass killings.

Kodnani, who has been out on bail since 2014, is also an accused in the riots next door to Naroday Patiya – Naroda Gram – on the same day, February 28, 2002. Eleven Muslims were killed in Naroda Gram.

BJP President Amit Shah had testified as a defence witness last September, and said he saw Kodnani in Assembly on the day of the riots and then at the hospital she ran. Kodnani is a gynaecologist.

In 2002, when the riots took place, Kodnani was a BJP leader. She was made a Cabinet minister by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2007.

Tags: gujarat high court, 2002 gujarat riots case, maya kodnani, naroda patiya case
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are 5 summer cocktails recipes you must try

2

Study finds taking aspirin may lower risk of heart attack

3

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Deepika Padukone for becoming TIME's most influential

4

Too hot to sleep? 5 tips to help you get some shut-eye

5

What is hell? Here's what an expert says

more

Editors' Picks

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Alia Bhatt, her director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vicky Kaushal came together to launch the first song 'Ae Watan' from their upcoming film ' Raazi'. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral BhayanI)

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal look great at 'Raazi' first song launch

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan attended a special screening of their film 'Beyond the Clouds' with director Majid Majidi’s in the city last night. See photos from the event here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ishaan and Malavika look lovely at Beyond the Clouds screening

Bollywood celebrities Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Datur, Twinkle Khanna and others strongly condemned the heinous Kathua gangrape at the protest in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Bollywood stands together to demand #JusticeForAsifa

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham