The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 | Last Update : 11:08 AM IST

India, All India

Why no action against Shiv Sena MP yet: Air India to Delhi Police

PTI
Published : Apr 20, 2017, 9:36 am IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2017, 9:31 am IST

The airline is understood to have said that the morale of the employees is being impacted as no action has been initiated against Gaikwad.

Following the incident on March 23, an FIR has been registered in the matter. (Photo: File)
 Following the incident on March 23, an FIR has been registered in the matter. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Air India is believed to have written to the Delhi police asking why action has not been taken yet on the complaint filed against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who had assaulted a staffer of the airline last month.

Following the incident on March 23, an FIR has been registered in the matter.

Sources said Air India has written to the Delhi police on why there is delay in taking action against the MP.

The airline is understood to have said that the morale of the employees is being impacted as no action has been initiated against the MP despite nearly a month after the incident, they added.

There was no official comment from Air India or the Delhi police.

The incident and subsequent flying ban on Gaikwad had generated a lot of political heat before the ban was removed.

On March 23, Gaikwad had assaulted an Air India staffer inside an aircraft at the Delhi airport. The national carrier as well as other domestic airlines then barred him from taking their flights.

Earlier this month, the ban was revoked after the MP wrote a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju expressing regret over the incident.

Tags: air india, delhi police, shiv sena, ravindra gaikwad

MOST POPULAR

1

Baywatch poster: Go ahead and stare at Priyanka, raises her 'oomph' quotient higher

2

'I miss my guiding light': SRK wishes Sachin for biopic in heart-warming way

3

Record-breaking astronaut to get a call from Trump, Ivanka

4

Video: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra 'Robinhood' Gaikwad to the rescue of customers

5

Hillary Clinton apologised to Obama on election night, says book

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham