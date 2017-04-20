The Asian Age | News

Oppn puts heat on PM for sacking of Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh

Published : Apr 20, 2017
Sibal added that it has been 25 years since the incident took place and it is high time that justice be dispensed.

Union Minister for Water Resources and Ganga Rejuvenation Uma Bharati addressing a press conference at her residence in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The Opposition parties on Wednesday welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court for the revival of criminal conspiracy charge in the Babri Masjid demolition. Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that majesty of law has been upheld and the natural justice should take its course now. Mr Sibal added that it has been 25 years since the incident took place and it is high time that justice be dispensed.

He took a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the continuing of Uma Bharti, a minister in the Union Cabinet. He said, “We have seen Modiji waxing eloquently about morality, these are his public pronouncements. Occasionally, he forgets morality when it comes to his ministers. So lets see what he does.” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said that the law is taking its own course and there is nothing to add or subtract from what the Supreme Court has ordered.

However, NDA partner Shiv Sena has come out in support of the Ram Temple and BJP leaders. Senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, “Government should withdraw the chargesheet. How can you do this on one hand and then talk about building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury welcomed the order of the apex court and said that now it is a question of registering charges. 

The CPI demanded that both Union Minister Uma Bharti and Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh should quit their respective posts in the interest of a fair and free trail.

The JD(U) also welcomed the judgement of the Supreme Court. National spokesperson KC Tyagi and said, “Though the decision has come after 24 and a half years, we welcome it and think this will restore the faith of the people in the secular and constitutional values of our country.” He added that the Congress leadership is also responsible as they underestimated the rowdy crowds present in Ayodhya

