The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 | Last Update : 02:02 AM IST

India, All India

India summons Pakistan’s senior diplomat on Jadhav

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Apr 20, 2017, 1:21 am IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2017, 1:32 am IST

Pakistani diplomatic sources also confirmed that the meeting had taken place.

File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage'. (Photo: PTI)
 File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage'. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Islamabad: India on Wednesday summoned the Pakistan deputy high commissioner on the issue of death penalty given recently to Indian former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court and reportedly made a fresh demand for consular access. 

Till late evening the Pakistan government was yet to react publicly on the matter. 

Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner Syed Haidar Shah was called by the ministry of external affairs, who reiterated that Mr Jadhav was innocent and false charges had been framed against him. Pakistani diplomatic sources also confirmed that the meeting had taken place.

India had recently placed its 14th request for consular access to Mr Jadhav. Reports from Pakistan have suggested that the Pakistan Army is not in favour of granting consular access at all. 

Meanwhile, according to news agency reports from Islamabad, the scheduled meeting between the Indian high commissioner Gautam Bambawale and Pakistan’s foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua was rescheduled and a new date would be announced later.

Sources in the Pakistan foreign office had earlier said that Mr Bambawale had sought a meeting with the foreign secretary on Wednesday evening to discuss the issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav. Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor is reported to have already rejected any chance of granting consular access to Mr Jadhav,  who was sentenced to death on charges of espionage and subversive activities.

In New Delhi, Mr Shah’s summoning comes five days after Mr Bambawale had met the Pakistan foreign secretary and had then sought a certified copy of the chargesheet and the Army court order in the case, besides placing the 14th request for consular access to the retired Indian navy officer. The previous 13 requests were placed in the past one year.

“We definitely want to appeal against the judementa but we cannot do it unless we have the details of charges and a copy of the verdict. So, my demand was that the details of the chargesheet and a copy of the verdict be provided to us,” Mr Bambawale had said.

Expressing disappointment over Pakistan repeatedly turning down India’s request for consular access to Mr Jadhav, the Indian envoy had also said, “They have denied our request for consular access 13 times (in the last one year). I have forcefully asked for consular access on the basis of the international law and on humanitarian grounds as he is an Indian national.”

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, pakistani military court, pakistan army, foreign secretary
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra 'Robinhood' Gaikwad to the rescue of customers

2

Hillary Clinton apologised to Obama on election night, says book

3

Xiaomi unveils the Mi 6 in China

4

US Navy to redesign its submarines to accommodate women

5

Pristine flagship: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ first impressions (Hands on)

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Devotees around the world take part in unique Holy Week celebrations before Easter. (Photo: AP)

People take part in Holy Week rituals in Spain, Uruaguay and Guatemala

Thailand celebrates the start of the Buddhist New Year festival with elephants spraying water on tourists. (Photo: AP)

Thailand celebrates Buddhist New Year Songkran with excited tourists

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham