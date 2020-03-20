Sunday, Mar 22, 2020 | Last Update : 08:29 AM IST

India, All India

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath submits resignation to Governor

PTI
Published : Mar 20, 2020, 3:06 pm IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2020, 3:06 pm IST

The governor asked him to continue as the caretaker chief minister till the new cM takes charge

Kamal Nath (PTI file)
 Kamal Nath (PTI file)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Friday accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Kamal Nath had submitted his resignation to the governor at the Raj Bhawan here around 1 pm on Friday.

"The governor accepted the resignation of Kamal Nath and asked him to continue as the caretaker chief minister till the new CM takes charge," a Raj Bhawan official told PTI.

Kamal Nath's move of stepping down as the CM came a day after the Supreme Court directed that a floor test be conducted in Madhya Pradesh Assembly to prove that the Congress government led by him enjoys majority in the House following the rebellion by 22 MLAs of his party.

The Kamal Nath government had been teetering on the brink of a collapse after 22 Congress MLAs rebelled and resigned in support of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had quit the grand old party and joined the BJP.

Tags: kamal nath government
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Related Stories

Latest From India

People fleeing quarantine has been a common problem reported from different parts of the country. (PTI)

Delhi couple deboarded from train after home quarantine seal found on hand

Representational Image. (PTI)

Government fails to improve hygiene in fish market

In this file photo from 2019, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor performs during celebrations of the Karva Chauth festival in Amritsar. The singer has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, and has been charged by the UP administration for allegedly neglecting coronavirus protocols. (AFP)

Kanika Kapoor booked: How dare she give corona to big people?

People line up to buy long distance train tickets at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on March 20, 2020. The Indian Railways has announced a one-day cessation of trains on Sunday.(AP)

India's corona count rises to 258, with 23 cured and sent home

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

2

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

3

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

4

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

5

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham