Siddaramaiah woos Lingayats in Karnataka with minority tag

Lingayats and Veerashaivas constitute 17% of Karnataka’s population. They dominate 100 out of the 224 Assembly seats.

Bengaluru: The Siddaramaiah government in poll-bound Karnataka on Monday recognised the numerically-strong, politically-influential Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats as a separate religious minority and said the proposal will be sent to Centre for final approval.

With elections in Karnataka scheduled to be held in May this year, the decision is seen as an attempt by chief minister Siddaramaiah to wean away a section of Lingayats, though the BJP maintains the Congress’ “divisive politics” will backfire.

Lingayats/Veerashaivas, estimated to form 17 per cent of the state population, are considered to be the BJP’s traditional voter base. They are dominant in close to 100 of the 224 Assembly seats, mostly in north Karnataka. There have been nine chief ministers from the community.

The BJP’s tallest leader in the state and former chief minister, B.S. Yeddyurappa, belongs to the Lingayat community. The Congress’ plan to throw the ball in the Centre’s court when it sends the proposal for approval is likely to put the BJP government at the Centre in a quandary. Any delay by it may impact the party’s prospects in the elections.

The demand for recognition as a separate religion has seen lobbying from the two groups, the Lingayats and the Veerashaivas, for a long time amid resentment from within over projecting the two communities as the same.

The issue came centrestage last year when Mr Siddaramaiah promised to consider their demand. Mr Yeddyurappa, however, had said at a rally last year that there was no difference between Veerashaivas and Lingayats and that they were very much part of Hinduism.

In what Karnataka law minister T.B. Jayachandra claimed was a unanimous decision, the Cabinet on Monday allowed Veerashaivas — or whoever agreed to follow social reformer Basavanna’s ideals — to be considered Lingayats.

“After due deliberations and some discussions on concerns of various sections of society, the Cabinet has decided to accept the recommendations of the Karnataka State Minority Commission (KSMC),” Mr Jayachandra said.

He said the commission, based on the report of an expert Nagamohan Das Committee, has recommended considering grant of recognition as religious minority to the Linagayat and Veerashaiva Lingayats (believers of Basava Tatva (philosophy) under Section 2 (d) of the Karnataka State Minorities Act.

“It was also decided to forward the same to the central government for notifying under Section 2(c) of the Central Minority Commission Act,” he told reporters.

Mr Jayachandra said the decision would not affect the rights and interests enjoyed by the existing minorities.

At present, Lingayats get 5 per cent reservation as they are classified as an Other Backward Class.

“The acceptance of the recommendation was in terms of the opinion of the Minority Commission that proper recognition is to be made to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats (believers of Basava Tatva). It would also be in terms of the said opinion of the Commission and, also subject to the condition that such recognition would not affect the rights and interests of other minorities in the state,” Mr Jayachandra said.

Lingayats, so called for their veneration of linga, the icon of Shiva, follow 12th-century saint-philosopher Basavanna who had rejected ritualistic worship and pre-eminence of the Vedas. The Veerashaivas sect of the community also worships Shiva idols and practises other Hindu customs.

The Lingayats consider the Veershaivas to be part of Hinduism, while the Veerashaivas think the community was an ancient religion established by Shiva and Basavanna was one of its saints.



One part of the community demands minority status for both Veerashaiva and Lingayats considering them the same, while another wants it only for the Lingayats.

Slamming the decision, Opposition BJP leader in the Assembly Jagadish Shettar said the Siddaramaiah government was dividing the society for the sake of politics, keeping the election in mind and accused it of “igniting fire.”

“The decision will boomerang on them,” he said.

He also alleged that the Nagamohan Das committee, a government sponsored panel, was pressured to submit the report early ahead of the elections.

Sri Veera Someshwara Shivacharya Swami of Rambhapuri Peetha of Balehonnur, one of the seers heading the Veerashaiva camps, condemned the Cabinet decision.

He alleged that the recommendation may have got accepted following the “conspiracy of a few people,” but that Veerashaivas together will fight against it and are planning legal recourse.

“Chief minister and others will have to face the disgrace of dividing the community. People will teach them a lesson,” he added.

“At first it looked like the Veerashaiva Lingayats were against this move.

But they will also get benefits for their educational institutions, like exemption from the Right to Education Act. Who would not want such benefits?’’ Mr Jayachandra said.

“This is a devious and sinister design on the part of the Congress government on the eve of the elections”, the BJP said, but in a note of caution added that it would support any decision of Veerashaiva

Mahasabha and the Siddaganga seer on the issue. “BJP stands for the united society consisting of Veerashaiva and Lingyats as both are the same and there is no difference at all in any respects,” the saffron party said.

The KSMC had formed a seven-member committee, headed by retired high court judge H.N. Nagamohan Das in December last year that submitted its report on March 2.

The committee in its report has said, “Lingayats in Karnataka may be considered as religious minority.”

“Veerashaivas, who consider Basavanna as Dharma Guru, vachanas as sacred text, wear Ishta Linga, and believe and follow Vachana tatva, may be considered as part of Lingayats,” it said.