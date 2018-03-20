The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 20, 2018 | Last Update : 04:33 PM IST

India, All India

Inspired by Rahul Gandhi’s speech, Goa Congress chief resigns

PTI
Published : Mar 20, 2018, 3:23 pm IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2018, 3:23 pm IST

Naik was elected to Lok Sabha in 1984 from North Goa constituency and twice to Rajya Sabha later.

Naik said he was turning 72 and wanted the young to now lead the party. (Photo: PTI)
 Naik said he was turning 72 and wanted the young to now lead the party. (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: Goa Congress President Shantaram Naik on Tuesday resigned from his post, saying he was "inspired" by Rahul Gandhi's speech at the party plenary about making way for younger leaders. Naik, 71, is the first senior Congress leader to resign after Rahul Gandhi announced on Sunday in his concluding speech that he wants to give the younger generation a chance to come forward and lead the party.

Naik has sent his resignation to the All India Congress Committee on Tuesday morning, ending his stint as Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president since July 8, 2017 when he had replaced senior party leader Luizinho Faleiro.

"I have resigned from the post of Goa Congress chief to pave the way for the younger generation to come forward. I was inspired by party chief Rahul Gandhi's speech at the plenary session, where he said he wanted to give chance to the younger generation," he told PTI.

During the session, the entire stage was empty and only those who were delivering speech used to go up and do it from the podium, he said.

"Everyone including Sonia Gandhi was off the dais," Naik told PTI.

"When Rahul Gandhi went to deliver the speech, he said the stage is kept empty so as to let the younger generation take over the reins. My resignation is to make way for the young leadership to take over," the former MP said.

Naik was elected to Lok Sabha in 1984 from North Goa constituency and twice to Rajya Sabha later. Congress, with 16 legislators, is currently the main opposition in the Goa Legislative Assembly.

Naik said he was turning 72 and wanted the young to now lead the party.

"I only want to suggest that somebody who has put in at least 10 years in the party and has love and commitment for the party should be given a chance to come forward and lead the party in the country," he said.

Tags: shantaram naik, rahul gandhi, congress, sonia gandhi, all india congress committee
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

MOST POPULAR

1

Mozilla Firefox, Safari browser hacked, new vulnerabilities discovered

2

Study finds men with higher intelligence more likely to marry

3

We'll wait for Irrfan, say Vishal-Prernaa, keep Deepika starrer on hold, announce next

4

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

5

Ayushmann opens up on playing blind musician in next, working with Dangal girl Sanya

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham