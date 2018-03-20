India summons Pakistan envoy after Poonch shelling kills 5 family members

Five Indian civilians (a couple and their three children) were killed and 12, including two children, injured in ceasefire violations by Pak forces.

Terming the incidents “highly deplorable”, the Pakistan deputy high commissioner was told that such heinous acts are against established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct, MEA said.

New Delhi: The Indo-Pak diplomatic row continued unabated on Monday with India summoning Pakistani deputy high commissioner Syed Haider Shah to South Block to lodge a strong protest against the killing of five innocent Indian civilians in unprovoked firing by Pakistan forces in J&K.

Five Indian civilians (a couple and their three children) were killed and 12, including two children, injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces on March 18 in Bhimber Gali sector.

Terming the incidents “highly deplorable”, the Pakistan deputy high commissioner was told that such heinous acts are against established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct, MEA said.

“It was conveyed that the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians, who are located 2 kms from the forward line of defences, by Pakistan forces using high-caliber weapons, is highly deplorable and is condemned in the strongest terms. Such heinous acts are against established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct. Pakistan authorities are called upon to investigate into such heinous acts,” the MEA said in a statement.