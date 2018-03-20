The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 20, 2018 | Last Update : 03:01 PM IST

India, All India

Govt delayed announcement, gave false hopes to families, says Congress

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 20, 2018, 2:54 pm IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2018, 2:55 pm IST

Congress says the way Government gave high hopes to the families was not right and demands answers.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second phase of budget session, at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday. Swaraj says that the 39 bodies exhumed from a mount in Badoosh in Iraq has been identified as those of Indians and will be brought back to India on a special plane.
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second phase of budget session, at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday. Swaraj says that the 39 bodies exhumed from a mount in Badoosh in Iraq has been identified as those of Indians and will be brought back to India on a special plane.

New Delhi: In her address in the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said all 39 Indians kidnapped by ISIS in Mosul three years ago are dead.

Reacting to the news announced by the External Affairs Minister in Parliament, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said, "We had expected this, it should have been announced earlier, it was known since much earlier."

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "This is saddening for every Indian, rest I would ask why was this information delayed by the government, they should tell how it happened, when they died. Also, the way government gave high hopes to the families was not right."

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Ghulam Nabi Azad also reacted to the news. The Congress leader said, "Congress offers condolences to families of those who were killed in Iraq. We are with their families in this painful and sad time. It is our demand that they should be given financial assistance by central and state governments and also employment in government service."

In her Parliament address Sushma Swaraj said, “Yesterday (Monday) we got information that DNA samples of 38 people have matched and DNA of the 39th person has matched 70 per cent.”

Also Read: All 39 Indians kidnapped in Iraq’s Mosul killed by ISIS: Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj also informed that Minister of State for External Affairs General VK Singh will go to Iraq to bring back mortal remains of Indians killed.

“The plane carrying mortal remains will first go to Amritsar, then to Patna and then to Kolkata,” said Swaraj.

The group of Indian labourers, mostly from Punjab, was taken hostage by ISIS when it overran Iraq's second largest city Mosul in 2014. The workers were trying to leave Mosul when they were intercepted.

Families of Indian hostages who were killed by ISIS in Iraq's Mosul also reacted to the news.

"For past four years External Affairs Minister was telling me that they were alive, don't know what to believe anymore. I am waiting to speak with her (Sushma Swaraj), no information was given to us, we heard her statement she made in Parliament," said Gurpinder Kaur sister of Manjinder Singh who was among the 39 Indians killed in Iraq.

"We had got information that that my brother was abducted by terrorists, after that nothing was known about his whereabouts. My DNA test was done twice, but we received no information," said brother of an Indian national from Jalandhar who was among 39 killed Mosul.

"My husband went to Iraq in 2011 and I spoke to him last on 15 June, 2014. We were always told us that they were alive," Manjeet Kaur wife of Davinder Singh from Jalandhar who was among the Indians killed in Iraq.

"I don't know what to say. Since 2014 I had been pleading with the govt to bring him back somehow and today they say that he is no more," Puroshottam Tiwari, Uncle of Vidya Bhushan Tiwari, a resident of Bihar, who was among 39 Indians killed in Iraq's Mosul.

More than 10,000 Indians fled Iraq amid the upsurge in violence in 2014, including dozens of nurses who were held briefly by suspected IS militants in Tikrit and Mosul before being allowed to return home.

Tags: sushma swaraj, indians killed in mosul, isis, 39 indians in mosul, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mozilla Firefox, Safari browser hacked, new vulnerabilities discovered

2

Study finds men with higher intelligence more likely to marry

3

We'll wait for Irrfan, say Vishal-Prernaa, keep Deepika starrer on hold, announce next

4

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

5

Ayushmann opens up on playing blind musician in next, working with Dangal girl Sanya

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham