↑ Grab this Headline Animator

CRPF commander Chetan Cheetah back in action; shot 9 times, resumes duty

Published : Mar 20, 2018, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2018, 1:31 pm IST

Cheetah has joined the CRPF’s directorate at CGO Complex for the moment and is waiting for a posting.

45-year-old Chetan Kumar Cheetah was riddled with bullets across his brain, right eye, abdomen, arms, left hand and in the buttock while fighting terrorists in Bandipora. (Photo: ANI)
 45-year-old Chetan Kumar Cheetah was riddled with bullets across his brain, right eye, abdomen, arms, left hand and in the buttock while fighting terrorists in Bandipora. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: CRPF braveheart Chetan Kumar Cheetah who miraculously survived despite receiving nine gun-shots in line of duty during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, has once again joined active duty after a year.

According to reports, Cheetah, for now, will be given office related work as he has not completely recovered to go back to combat duties.

Cheetah, who was awarded the Kirti Chakra, the second highest peacetime gallantry medal last Independence Day, was fatally shot by the terrorists during a fierce gunbattle in Hajin area of Bandipora in North Kashmir in February 2017.

The 45-year-old was riddled with bullets across his brain, right eye, abdomen, arms, and left hand and in the buttock while fighting terrorists in Bandipora.

The same encounter also claimed lives of three Indian soldiers.

Cheetah, a Commanding Officer (CO) of CRPF's 45th battalion in Kashmir valley was admitted In Delhi's AIIMS Hospital for almost two months and was discharged on April 5, 2017. He was in coma for 1.5 months before him regaining consciousness.

Cheetah was lauded by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Army chief General Bipin Rawat, and chiefs of other forces following the 2017 attack.

Soon after his recovery, Cheetah expressed desire of going back to combat role as soon as he can.

Reminiscing about the harrowing incident, Cheetah said nobody can ever predict in which direction the operation may go but the situation on that particular day was very different from the usual operation that they had carried out earlier.

"Before that day we along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army conducted many successful operation altogether. But situation that day was a little different. The Army sent their party before time and I suppose the terrorist came to know about this," he said.

The Times of India quoted Chetan Cheetah's wife as saying, "There are small issues (related to his health) which will take some time. But he is very happy to join back and is even eager to go back to combat duties”.

Reports say that Cheetah had expressed interest in joining CoBRA battalion of CRPF following his discharge from AIIMS in 2017.

Officials said that Cheetah would need another year or two to completely return to normal but his zeal to serve the nation is inspiring and youngster joining the central paramilitary forces should learn from him.

Cheetah, who hails from Rajasthan, had joined the CRPF in January, 1998.

