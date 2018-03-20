The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 20, 2018 | Last Update : 04:33 PM IST

India, All India

Totally defenceless due to exaggerated allegations, says Mehul Choksi

ANI
Published : Mar 20, 2018, 3:03 pm IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2018, 3:06 pm IST

Clarifying that he was not making any excuse to travel to India, Choksi claimed that his passport is suspended.

Choksi said he was unable to travel to India due to his persisting health condition. (Photo: File)
 Choksi said he was unable to travel to India due to his persisting health condition. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Gitanjali Gems Chairman and Managing Director Mehul Choksi, who is a co-accused in multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam on Tuesday said that 'exaggerated allegations by multiple investigating agencies have left him completely defenceless and that he feared for his safety to return home.'

"I further inform that requiring me to join the investigation, though leaving me helpless and information less, by various actions taken by multiple agencies is unfair. The manner in which the allegations have been exaggerated has left me completely defenceless," he said in a statement.

Choksi further said he was unable to travel to India due to his persisting health condition.

"I am extremely held up in my business abroad and am working hard to resolves the issues it is facing due to the unnecessary closure of the business in India due to untenable allegations. Further, I am unable to travel to India due to my persisting health condition," Choksi said.

Hitting out at media, he said it was blowing every issue out of proportion.

"I reiterate that I am abroad and have earlier also responded to your notices. Surprisingly, the issues raised remain unaddressed, making my fear of safety rise to extreme levels. Media continues to conduct a trial by itself and blow every issue out of proportion," he stated.

Clarifying that he was not making any excuse to travel to India, Choksi claimed that his passport is suspended.

"Regional Passport Office (RPO) has not communicated with me and my passport remains suspended. I have the deepest respect for your offices and assure you that I am not making any excuse, whatsoever to travel to India," he added.

Also read: PNB fraud case: Govt revokes passports of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

According to the sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the passports of Choksi and diamantaire Nirav Modi, his nephew, has been revoked, as they have failed to respond to the MEA's show cause notice.

Modi and Choksi, who had acquired letter of undertakings (LoUs) to avail credit from various sources, are wanted in India for their alleged involvement in siphoning off money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of more than USD 1.8 billion.

Also read: Nirav Modi indirectly challenging PMLA case through his firm: ED to Delhi HC

The scam, allegedly started in 2011, was unearthed last month, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies.

Tags: gitanjali gems, mehul choksi, pnb fraud case, nirav modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mozilla Firefox, Safari browser hacked, new vulnerabilities discovered

2

Study finds men with higher intelligence more likely to marry

3

We'll wait for Irrfan, say Vishal-Prernaa, keep Deepika starrer on hold, announce next

4

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

5

Ayushmann opens up on playing blind musician in next, working with Dangal girl Sanya

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham