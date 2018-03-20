Arvind Kejriwal ‘sorry’ spree extends to Nitin Gadkari

The apology to Mr Majithia, a former Punjab revenue minister, has drawn flak from his own party members in Punjab.

New Delhi: After saying sorry to Punjab’s Akali leader , Delhi chief minister and AAP convener has tendered written unconditional apologies to Union minister Nitin Gadkari and advocate Amit Sibal, son of Congress leader Kapil Sibal, in an attempt to end two separate criminal defamation cases against him.

Four years after calling Mr Gadkari “one of the country’s most corrupt politicians”, Mr Kejriwal struck a conciliatory note while his deputy Manish Sisodia, who was the co-accused in the defamation suit filed by Amit Sibal, asserted that the “party does not want expend time in ego fight” and would rather focus on serving people.

The latest regret by the AAP convener comes just days after he offered an apology to Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia for alleging that he was “involved in the drug trade”.

The apology to Mr Majithia, a former Punjab revenue minister, has drawn flak from his own party members in Punjab.

Mr Kejriwal, in his two separate apology letters to Mr Gadkari and Mr Sibal, said he regretted making the defamatory remarks without verification and accepted that they were “unfounded allegations”.

Kapil Sibal later said that Mr Kejriwal’s apology had been accepted, adding, “We don’t want to fight with anyone.”

Senior advocate Pinky Anand, who appeared for Mr Gadkari, struck a similar note and said Mr Kejriwal closing the issue was in the “larger interest of the nation” but asserted he must understand that defamation is a very strong offence.

“He should be careful in future,” she said.