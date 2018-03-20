The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 20, 2018 | Last Update : 07:25 AM IST

India, All India

Arvind Kejriwal ‘sorry’ spree extends to Nitin Gadkari

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 20, 2018, 5:22 am IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2018, 5:21 am IST

The apology to Mr Majithia, a former Punjab revenue minister, has drawn flak from his own party members in Punjab.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After saying sorry to Punjab’s Akali leader , Delhi chief minister and AAP convener has tendered written unconditional apologies to Union minister Nitin Gadkari and advocate Amit Sibal, son of Congress leader Kapil Sibal, in an attempt to end two separate criminal defamation cases against him.

Four years after calling Mr Gadkari “one of the country’s most corrupt politicians”, Mr Kejriwal struck a conciliatory note while his deputy Manish Sisodia, who was the co-accused in the defamation suit filed by Amit Sibal, asserted that the “party does not want expend time in ego fight” and would rather focus on serving people.  

The latest regret by the AAP convener comes just days after he offered an apology to Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia for alleging that he was “involved in the drug trade”.

The apology to Mr Majithia, a former Punjab revenue minister, has drawn flak from his own party members in Punjab.

Mr Kejriwal, in his two separate apology letters to Mr Gadkari and Mr Sibal, said he regretted making the defamatory remarks without verification and accepted that they were “unfounded allegations”.

Kapil Sibal later said that Mr Kejriwal’s apology had been accepted, adding, “We don’t want to fight with anyone.”

Senior advocate Pinky Anand, who appeared for Mr Gadkari, struck a similar note and said Mr Kejriwal closing the issue was in the “larger interest of the nation” but asserted he must understand that defamation is a very strong offence.

“He should be careful in future,” she said.

Tags: nitin gadkari, amit sibal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

2

Ayushmann opens up on playing blind musician in next, working with Dangal girl Sanya

3

Blind psychic Baba Vanga predicted Vladimir Putin would rule world

4

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

5

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham