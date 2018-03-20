The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 20, 2018 | Last Update : 10:20 AM IST

India, All India

After 3 days. missing 19-yr-old trekker’s body found in deep trench in Himachal

PTI
Published : Mar 20, 2018, 9:13 am IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2018, 9:11 am IST

Abhinav Kumar had left for a 12-km trek to Adi Himani Chamunda on March 16 with his 7 friends, the police said.

Rescue teams were pressed into service immediately but to trace Kumar, who could not be found on Sunday. (Photo: Pixabay)
  Rescue teams were pressed into service immediately but to trace Kumar, who could not be found on Sunday. (Photo: Pixabay)

Dharamshala: The body of a 19-year-old trekker, who had gone missing three days ago, was found on Monday in a deep trench at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, the police said.

Abhinav Kumar, a local, had left for a 12-km trek to Adi Himani Chamunda, a hill top temple situated at the height of around 13,000 feet in Dhauladhar ranges, on March 16 with his 7 friends, the police said. But he went missing midway and the matter was reported to the police on Sunday, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial said.

“It was a group of seven boys on the trek. The three who reached the hill top first thought that the missing boy was with the rest of the boys who were on their way, while they presumed he has reached the hill top,” Patial said.

He said rescue teams were pressed into service immediately but to trace Kumar, who could not be found on Sunday. On Monday morning the body was traced in a 100-metre deep trench, the SSP said.

Tags: dhauladhar ranges, 19-year-old trekker, trekker found dead
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

2

Ayushmann opens up on playing blind musician in next, working with Dangal girl Sanya

3

Blind psychic Baba Vanga predicted Vladimir Putin would rule world

4

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

5

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham