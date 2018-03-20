9 held for running sex racket under guise of spa centre in Gurgaon

Gurgaon Police PRO said police received a tip off that sex racket was being run in Omex Mall at Sector 50 under the guise of a spa centre.

Gurgaon: Nine people were arrested on Monday for allegedly running a sex racket at a mall in Gurgaon, police said.

Gurgaon Police PRO, Ravinder Kumar said the police received a tip off that a sex racket was being run in the Omex Mall at Sector 50 under the guise of a spa centre.

"A team was made and a decoy customer was sent to Oyster Spa centre. A raid was later conducted and nine persons, including six women, were arrested," he said.

Efforts to arrest the spa centre owner are underway, the officer added.