The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 20, 2018 | Last Update : 09:08 AM IST

India, All India

9 held for running sex racket under guise of spa centre in Gurgaon

PTI
Published : Mar 20, 2018, 8:12 am IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2018, 8:11 am IST

Gurgaon Police PRO said police received a tip off that sex racket was being run in Omex Mall at Sector 50 under the guise of a spa centre.

Efforts to arrest the spa centre owner are underway, the officer said. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
 Efforts to arrest the spa centre owner are underway, the officer said. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Gurgaon: Nine people were arrested on Monday for allegedly running a sex racket at a mall in Gurgaon, police said.

Gurgaon Police PRO, Ravinder Kumar said the police received a tip off that a sex racket was being run in the Omex Mall at Sector 50 under the guise of a spa centre.

"A team was made and a decoy customer was sent to Oyster Spa centre. A raid was later conducted and nine persons, including six women, were arrested," he said.

Efforts to arrest the spa centre owner are underway, the officer added.

Tags: sex racket, omex mall, spa centre, oyster spa centre
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

2

Ayushmann opens up on playing blind musician in next, working with Dangal girl Sanya

3

Blind psychic Baba Vanga predicted Vladimir Putin would rule world

4

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

5

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham