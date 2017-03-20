The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 20, 2017 | Last Update : 09:34 AM IST

India, All India

If Modi becomes more powerful, dissent will be stifled in BJP: Chinese media

PTI
Published : Mar 20, 2017, 8:38 am IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2017, 8:39 am IST

The article on March 16 said the victory brightened Modi's prospects of return to power in 2019 and has 'implications' for India-China ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Beijing: BJP's landslide electoral win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand validates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity but consolidation of his hold over the party may lead to the total absence of dissent within party ranks, official Chinese media commented today.

"The Prime Minister's popularity has been validated throughout this election, in which he made himself and his actions the main issue in many public speeches. The ability of Modi to deliver landslide victory results like in UP consolidates his position within the party," an article in the state-run Global Times said.

"This also means that more policies like demonetisation, which was conceived with little political consultation inside the party, can be anticipated. Modi genuinely believes he can deliver the best solutions to many problems in India," it said.

This is the second article in the daily after the UP polls.

The article on March 16 said the victory brightened Modi's prospects of return to power in 2019 and has "implications" for India-China ties as it may embolden him to follow a"hardline" approach towards China.

Today's article said free hand to Modi in the BJP may lead to absence of dissent in the party.

"Generally speaking, a decisive and aggressive leader will also make mistakes. The lack of restraint from the party will probably result in Modi having a free hand to make decisions on more crucial issues. The total absence of dissent in the

BJP, unusual for a ruling party in India, is the result of everyone submitting to the authority," the article said.

"But, the BJP-led coalition is unlikely to get a full majority in the 245-seat Rajya Sabha until mid-2019, which is sometimes crucial for the passage of bills in the parliament," it noted.

Massive wins for the BJP have already prompted investors to bet on a comeback for the BJP-led government in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and continuation of its policies aimed at economic reforms, the article said.

"People are now looking forward to witnessing further economic reforms such as rollout of the goods and services tax, faster infrastructure development and job creation. The market is also expecting that in the 2019 election, the BJP will have a majority in Rajya Sabha, facilitating even faster liberalisation," it said.

However, based on the current situation, the market may find this goal hard to achieve, it added.

"The BJP has achieved dominance but will India be stable? That depends on the performance of the party. It is still uncertain if the BJP can prevail in 2019," the article opined.

"As some Indian analysts questioned, will the BJP, beyond occasional inclusive rhetoric, be willing to experiment with less polarisation and forge a larger coalition through expansive spending, a gentler approach to minorities and judicious patron-client processes that could be politically profitable too? We need to wait and see," it said.

Tags: bjp, uttar pradesh elections, global times, china, narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

SPB sent legal notice by Ilayaraja's attorney for performing his songs

2

The reason why a porn site promotes 'panda style' porn

3

Footage of woman fighting out of a devastating mudslide

4

Australia teen 'punches crocodile' in miracle escape

5

Planning to quit smoking, drinking for kids: Shah Rukh Khan

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Portobelo Festival showcases Panama's diverse traditions

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham