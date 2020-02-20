Time-bound industrialisation to be made mandatory

The bill would be tabled in the ensuing Budget Session of state Assembly.

Bhopal: In a first of its kind initiative, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to bring legislation seeking to make time-bound clearance of industrial projects by the state administration, mandatory.

The state cabinet which met here under the chairmanship of chief minister Kamal Nath gave its stamp of approval to the draft bill seeking to clear the industrial projects proposed in the state within stipulated periods ranging from one day to 15 days.

“The proposed legislation, first of its kind law in the country, will help boost industrialisation in the state by cutting red tape,” state law minister P. C. Sharma told reporters here after the cabinet meeting.

According to the draft bill, the provision of timebound clearance would be granted to Greenfield projects in various industrial sectors, including Information Technology (IT) and tourism, proposed in the state.

While 40 types of clearances from ten departments of the state government would be granted in one day, ten types of clearances by these departments would be given within seven days and five types of clearances would be accorded within 15 days.

All such clearances would be given online.

“If any clearance from a particular department is not granted within the stipulated period, then the ‘investment portal’ opened by the state government for the purpose, would automatically clear the projects,” Mr Sharma said.

Significantly, the proposed legislation has sought to hold the officers concerned accountable for the delay in clearing the projects by their departments.

The state cabinet also gave nod to the film tourism policy envisaging subsidies to the film production houses which would shoot 50 per cent of their movies in MP and give chance to actors from the state in their ventures.

Subsidies to the tune of ` 1 crore has been proposed in the policy.