Thursday, Feb 20, 2020 | Last Update : 02:36 AM IST

India, All India

Time-bound industrialisation to be made mandatory

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 20, 2020, 2:25 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2020, 2:25 am IST

The bill would be tabled in the ensuing Budget Session of state Assembly.

Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)
 Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: In a first of its kind initiative, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to bring legislation seeking to make time-bound clearance of industrial projects by the state administration, mandatory.

The state cabinet which met here under the chairmanship of chief minister Kamal Nath gave its stamp of approval to the draft bill seeking to clear the industrial projects proposed in the state within stipulated periods ranging from one day to 15 days.

“The proposed legislation, first of its kind law in the country, will help boost industrialisation in the state by cutting red tape,” state law minister P. C. Sharma told reporters here after the cabinet meeting.

The bill would be tabled in the ensuing Budget Session of state Assembly.

According to the draft bill, the provision of timebound clearance would be granted to Greenfield projects in various industrial sectors, including Information Technology (IT) and tourism, proposed in the state.

While 40 types of clearances from ten departments of the state government would be granted in one day, ten types of clearances by these departments would be given within seven days and five types of clearances would be accorded within 15 days.

All such clearances would be given online.

“If any clearance from a particular department is not granted within the stipulated period, then the ‘investment portal’ opened by the state government for the purpose, would automatically clear the projects,” Mr Sharma said.

Significantly, the proposed legislation has sought to hold the officers concerned accountable for the delay in clearing the projects by their departments.

The state cabinet also gave nod to the film tourism policy envisaging subsidies to the film production houses which would shoot 50 per cent of their movies in MP and give chance to actors from the state in their ventures.

Subsidies to the tune of ` 1 crore has been proposed in the policy.

Tags: madhya pradesh government, kamal nath

Latest From India

Santoshi Jeenagar, the sarpanch in the Patodi gram panchayat of Barmer district.

The lady who shattered myths and became a sarpanch

Rakesh Asthana

Court raps CBI, asks why no lie test on Asthana

Kunal Kamra

Opposition MPs in Parl panel question Kamra ban

A street scene from what was then Calcutta, many decades ago.

Oh Calcutta! Memories of bombs, gang warfare on streets, fish head dal and intellectual ferment

MOST POPULAR

1

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

2

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

3

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

4

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

5

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham