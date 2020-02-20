Thursday, Feb 20, 2020 | Last Update : 02:36 AM IST

India, All India

SC invites Gadkari to hear him on clean fuel, e-vehicles

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 20, 2020, 2:18 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2020, 2:18 am IST

Earlier at the outset of the hearing, Mr Bhushan told the court about the government policy of switching over to electric vehicles.

Nitin Gadkari
 Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday “requested” Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari to come to the court for an interaction and share his “innovative ideas” on tackling pollution and switching over to electric vehicles.

The court sought the presence of the minister to know his views, as Chief Justice S.A.Bobde noted that there was focus on firecrackers and stubble burning which are seasonal but not on the vehicles that cause pollution round the year.

As a Bench comprising Chief Justice S.A.Bobde, Justice B.R.Gavai and Justice Surya Kant requested the minister to be present in the court on next hearing, Additional Solicitor General Atmaram Nadkarni objected to it, saying that it would be construed political and tried to dissuade the court from calling the minister.

However, CJI Bobde said, “We want to make it clear that we are not summoning him.”

Making a distinction between a minister and an official, the court said that an official may have one side of the picture and not the holistic view of the issue — which a minister has.

Further clarifying that they only wanted to hear the minister and his “innovative ideas”, CJI Bobde, pointing towards Prashant Bhushan appearing for the petitioner NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), said, “He has not asked for it (presence of the minister), we are not acting at his behest.”

“The minister has innovative ideas. On the next date, we will ask the minister to be present. We want to hear him. He is in a position to take decision,” the Bench said, setting to rest any apprehensions that may arise on the minister being called to the court.

Referring to the related issues pending before the court, including use of hydrogen as a fuel, the Bench in its order today said, “We find that the issue of use of electric vehicles is connected to several other issues which are pending before the court. All of these issues, which pertain to the source of power of vehicles — public and private — eventually have a great impact on the environment. This is not just in Delhi-NCR, but the entire country.”

“We consider it appropriate that all the issues be considered simultaneously and with the assistance of an authority empowered to take decisions,” the order said.

Earlier at the outset of the hearing, Mr Bhushan told the court about the government policy of switching over to electric vehicles.

Tags: nitin gadkari, electric vehicles

Latest From India

Santoshi Jeenagar, the sarpanch in the Patodi gram panchayat of Barmer district.

The lady who shattered myths and became a sarpanch

Rakesh Asthana

Court raps CBI, asks why no lie test on Asthana

Kunal Kamra

Opposition MPs in Parl panel question Kamra ban

A street scene from what was then Calcutta, many decades ago.

Oh Calcutta! Memories of bombs, gang warfare on streets, fish head dal and intellectual ferment

MOST POPULAR

1

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

2

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

3

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

4

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

5

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham