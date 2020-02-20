Thursday, Feb 20, 2020 | Last Update : 06:17 AM IST

Odisha man on ship in Japan seeks govt’s help

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
A young Odia engineer stranded in cruise ship “Diamond Princess” at Yokohama port in Japan for the last 17 days amid coronavirus outbreak, has requested the government to help him return home. AP photo
 A young Odia engineer stranded in cruise ship “Diamond Princess” at Yokohama port in Japan for the last 17 days amid coronavirus outbreak, has requested the government to help him return home. AP photo

BHUBANESWAR: A young Odia engineer stranded in cruise ship “Diamond Princess” at Yokohama port in Japan for the last 17 days amid coronavirus outbreak, has requested the government to help him return home.

The engineer, Shivasis Nayak, hails from Berhampur in Odisha and was working in the ship.

With some 3,700 passengers and crew, the ship has been in quarantine at Yokohama port since February 3.

Till now, 174 people onboard the ship, including three Indians have been tested positive with the deadly COVID-19. However, Nayak has reportedly tested negative of the deadly virus.

He alleged that the people onboard the Diamond Princess ship were not allowed to go out. Mr Nayak informed that he along with six other crew members are staying in one cabin due to shortage of space in the ship.

Mr Nayak also alleged that they were being only served non-vegetarian food and therefore, they are not getting sufficient diet.

He added that although the Indian embassy in Japan has contacted them, he raised concerns on his rescue from the cruise ship.

The family members of Mr Nayak have also requested the state as well as Central government to help their son return.

“It’s been more than 15 days, he is stranded in the ship and I want my son’s return. He is not getting sufficient food and relying on fruits and noodles. He is not being allowed to come out of the ship,” alleged Mr Nayak’s father.

