Kejriwal meets Shah, vows they’ll work in harmony

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Union home minister Amit Shah for the first time after he took the oath, and discussed various issues pertaining to the national capital.

Mr Kejriwal said both of them agreed they would work together for the national capital’s development. “Met Hon’ble Home Minister Sh Amit Shah ji. Had a very good and fruitful meeting. Discussed several issues related to Delhi. Both of us agreed that we will work together for the development of Delhi,” Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

The 20-minute meeting at Mr Shah’s residence was the first between the two leaders after Mr Kejriwal was sworn in for the third time as Delhi CM on Sunday. He told reporters later various issues concerning Delhiites were discussed. “The Central and state government will work together... to avoid any differences in approach, as there is a major division of power and responsibilities (on) the functioning of departments in Delhi,” he said.

Asked if there was any discussion on Shaheen Bagh, where hundreds of people have been protesting against the CAA, he said that did not come up.