'There is no scandal with Rafale': Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier

Bengaluru: Amid the Rafale deal controversy, Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier on Wednesday said there is no scandal with Rafale deal.

Trappier said, "We had the request for 36 aircraft and we are going to deliver it. If the Government of India wants more aircraft, we will be more than pleased to deliver."

Congress has been accusing Modi-led government of extending the benefit to the industrialist Anil Ambani by fixing an overpriced deal of Rafale jets.

The opposition has been presenting the controversial Rafale deal as their campaign plank for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

India had signed a deal for France in 2016 for 36 Rafale fighter jets.