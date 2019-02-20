Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 | Last Update : 05:19 PM IST

India, All India

'There is no scandal with Rafale': Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Feb 20, 2019, 5:02 pm IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2019, 5:02 pm IST

Trappier said, 'we had the request for 36 aircraft and we are going to deliver it. If India wants more, we will be pleased to deliver'.

Congress has been accusing Modi-led government of extending the benefit to the industrialist Anil Ambani by fixing an overpriced deal of Rafale jets. (Photo: ANI)
 Congress has been accusing Modi-led government of extending the benefit to the industrialist Anil Ambani by fixing an overpriced deal of Rafale jets. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Amid the Rafale deal controversy, Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier on Wednesday said there is no scandal with Rafale deal.

Trappier said, "We had the request for 36 aircraft and we are going to deliver it. If the Government of India wants more aircraft, we will be more than pleased to deliver."

Congress has been accusing Modi-led government of extending the benefit to the industrialist Anil Ambani by fixing an overpriced deal of Rafale jets.

The opposition has been presenting the controversial Rafale deal as their campaign plank for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

India had signed a deal for France in 2016 for 36 Rafale fighter jets.

Tags: rafale deal, narendra modi, dassault aviation, eric trappier
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

'We send our condolences and deplore terrorism wherever it takes place. Our commitment with India remains extremely strong,' said Asquith. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)

Don’t let terror attacks affect investments: British High Commissioner advices India

A newspaper also quoted him as saying on Tuesday that there should be no special consideration on gender, caste, religion or region basis except for merit in picking up persons for ministerial positions. (Photo: File)

‘No woman in Cabinet as they are at home’, says Telangana Minister; faces criticism

Mayawati said, 'No matter how much efforts the BJP makes during the election period, people of the country are fed up with its anti-people policies and will not forgive it'. (Photo: ANI)

'BJP running from pillar to post to form alliance of its own': Mayawati

Three people died in an accident after the car they were travelling collided with a dumper in Rohini on Tuesday night. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

3 dead after car collides with dumper in Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

China's Xinhua unveils worlds first AI female news anchor

2

CCTV shows panther lurking shopping mall, rescue efforts underway

3

‘Monster’ man forced wife into prostitution, sexually abused daughter; jailed

4

Indian-origin man shot dead wife, then himself in US: Police

5

Taimur's cute videos of playing Ukelele with uncle Zahan Kapoor go viral; check out

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham