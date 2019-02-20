Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 | Last Update : 02:51 PM IST

India, All India

Saudi Crown Prince looks for ‘good things’ from India trip

AFP
Published : Feb 20, 2019, 12:51 pm IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2019, 1:01 pm IST

'Today we want to be sure this relationship is maintained and improved for the sake of both countries,' Crown Prince said.

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received him at airport. After he was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the powerful Saudi leader talked about historical linkages between the two countries and stressed on expanding ties further. (Photo: PTI)
 In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received him at airport. After he was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the powerful Saudi leader talked about historical linkages between the two countries and stressed on expanding ties further. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a warm welcome in India on Wednesday, with Riyadh eager to demonstrate it is not an international pariah after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October.

The killing of Khashoggi, a fierce critic of the prince, at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul tarnished the image of the kingdom and the prince, who is staging a high-profile Asian tour to demonstrate he still has allies.

Prince Mohammed predicted “good things” will come out of talks with Indian leaders as he started a landmark visit to the world’s largest democracy Wednesday.

“Today we want to be sure this relationship is maintained and improved for the sake of both countries,” the crown prince said in comments to reporters after full ceremonial welcome in Delhi.

“I am sure we can create good things for Saudi Arabia and India,” he added after inspecting a guard of honour at the presidential palace.

The crown prince said the two countries were in each other’s “DNA”, highlighting the importance of Indian labour and experts in Saudi Arabia over the past 70 years as well as a longstanding Saudi presence in India.

Prince Mohammed arrived late Tuesday for a 36-hour visit that was to be dominated by economic ties. But it has risked being overshadowed by rising tensions between India and Pakistan -- where the Saudi royal was on the first leg of his Asian tour -- over a suicide attack in Kashmir.

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received him at airport. After he was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the powerful Saudi leader talked about historical linkages between the two countries and stressed on expanding ties further.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday met Saudia Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and discussed ways to add further momentum to the strategic ties between the two nations besides deepening engagement in the areas of trade and investment.

After the meeting between Salman and Swaraj, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said ways to expand strategic dimension of the ties were discussed. "EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on HRH Crown Prince of #SaudiArabia Mohammed Bin Salman. Discussed adding momentum to strategic dimension of our relationship in various fields - from trade and investment to defence & security, and regional cooperation," the spokesperson tweeted.

The attack last week left at least 40 Indian paramilitaries dead and India has blamed Pakistan, which has denied any involvement.

Saudi officials have offered to help “de-escalate tensions” between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir said in Islamabad on Monday that the delegation would “see if there is a path forward to resolving those differences peacefully”.

Saudi Arabia currently supplies about 20 per cent of India’s crude oil and wants to definitively push aside arch-rival Iran as a source.

Iran at one stage last year overtook Saudi Arabia among India’s suppliers but US sanctions since have severely hit the Islamic republic’s oil business.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also wooed Saudi investment in recent years for flagship infrastructure programmes.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the crown prince will leave New Delhi around 11.50 pm on Wednesday. The crown prince is expected to travel to China from India.

Tags: crown prince mohammed bin salman, jamal khashoggi, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Crown Prince arrived in India on Tuesday night on a less than 30-hour visit, a day after concluding his high-profile tour of Pakistan where he said the dialogue was the only way to resolve 'outstanding issues' between India and Pakistan. (Photo: PTI))

Oppn critices PM Modi over 'grand welcome' to Saudi crown prince

Prior to joint statement, both the nations confirmed the signing of 5 Memorandum of Understanding agreements, including infrastructure, housing, cooperation on broadcasting and the enhancing bilateral investment relations. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

PM Modi brings up Pulwama, gets Saudi support against terror

Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems would produce the F-21 in India, for India, it said in a statement. (Photo: Video Screengrab)

Watch: Lockheed Martin unveils F-21 fighter jet to be manufactured in India

Justice Rao said that he had appeared for the state as a lawyer and therefore cannot hear the case. (Photo: File)

SC judge recuses from hearing plea in Saradha chit fund probe

MOST POPULAR

1

CCTV shows panther lurking shopping mall, rescue efforts underway

2

‘Monster’ man forced wife into prostitution, sexually abused daughter; jailed

3

Indian-origin man shot dead wife, then himself in US: Police

4

Taimur's cute videos of playing Ukelele with uncle Zahan Kapoor go viral; check out

5

PM Modi launches first ever Diesel to Electric Converted Locomotive in Varanasi

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham