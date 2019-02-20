Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 | Last Update : 05:43 AM IST

India, All India

Role of ISI, Pak Army clear, says top general

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 20, 2019, 3:04 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2019, 3:04 am IST

An Army major, three soldiers, a J&K policeman and a civilian were also killed in the Pinglena encounter.

Lt. Gen. K.J.S. Dhillion
 Lt. Gen. K.J.S. Dhillion

Srinagar: The Indian Army said Tuesday that the deadly suicide attack in which 49 CRPF personnel were killed in J&K’s southern Pulwama district on February 14 was carried out by terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed with the “active support” of Pakistan’s Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence wing. “The attack on the (CRPF) convoy was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed of Pakistan and it was being controlled from Pakistan with the active support of the ISI and the Pakistan Army”, Srinagar-based 15 Corps commander Lt. Gen. Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon said at a joint press conference of top officers of the security forces here.

He, however, also said the Indian Army had killed in less than 100 hours the JeM leaders who had planned and executed the attack. “We were tracking the top leadership of JeM in J&K. Local JeM commanders, most of them Pakistanis, who were in charge of controlling, coordinating and fabricating and also of the execution of this operation were the main people of the JeM in the Valley. We eliminated that JeM leadership in the

Valley which was being handled by the JeM from Pakistan in less than 100 hours”, the corps commander said.

He was referring to Monday’s firefight in Pulwama’s Pinglena area in which three JeM militants were killed by the security forces in a joint cordon-and-search operation. A statement by the J&K police late on Monday night had said one of the slain militants was Hilal Ahmed, a resident of Pinglena. It also said that “from the incriminating material recovered from the site of encounter the other two terrorists have been identified as foreigners from Pakistan — Kamran alias Fahad, and Rashid alias Gazi alias Lukman”. The Army said Kamran was a trusted aide of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, while Ghazi Rashid was a Pakistani national, known as a IED specialist.

An Army major, three soldiers, a J&K policeman and a civilian were also killed in the Pinglena encounter.

Lt. Gen. Dhillon, in a stern warning to sympathisers of militant groups in the state, said anyone who picks up a gun will be eliminated, unless he/she surrenders. He appealed to mothers in Kashmir to persuade their sons who have picked up the gun to surrender. He said: “In Kashmiri society, mothers have a great role to play. Through you I request all mothers of Kashmir to please request their sons who have joined terrorism to surrender and get back to the mainstream.”

At the same time, he warned: “Anyone who will pick up the gun in Kashmir will be eliminated unless he surrenders. We have a very good surrender policy initiated by the government so that they can join the mainstream.”

He said the type of the suicide attack that took place at  Lethapora happened after a long time in Kashmir, and “we will keep all options open to deal with these kinds of attacks”. He added that the security forces had leads on the type of explosives used but cannot share the details as an investigation was under way.

Replying to questions, Lt. Gen. Dhillon said: “Our focus is clear on counter-terrorism operations. We are very clear that anyone who enters the Kashmir Valley will not go back alive. There is no doubt that the Pakistan Army and ISI are involved. JeM is a child of the Pakistan Army.”

The CRPF’s Zulfiquar Hasan said: “Our helpline — 14411 — has been helping Kashmiris across the country in the wake of this attack. Lots of Kashmiri students have approached this helpline for help all over the country. All Kashmiri children studying outside have been taken care of by the security forces.” He added: “The incident happened because of an IED laden civilian car. The ROP (Road Opening Party) had secured the highway. Now, the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) on civilian cars will be changed.”

IGP (Kashmir range) S.P. Pani said: “There is a significant dip in recruitment, we have not see any recruitment in the last three months. The families are playing a huge role in this. We would like to urge the families and the community in curtailing recruitment.”

Tags: indian army, pulwama attack, kanwal jeet singh dhillon

Latest From India

O. Panneerselvam

BJP to contest 5 TN LS seats after AIADMK tieup

Cobrapost editor Aniruddha Bahal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Celebrities agreed to promote parties, for cash: Sting op

Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra skips grilling by ED, cites ill-health

Once signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, the triple talaq ordinance will come into force for the third time in less than a year. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Cabinet gives go-ahead for fresh triple talaq ordinance

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian-origin man shot dead wife, then himself in US: Police

2

Taimur's cute videos of playing Ukelele with uncle Zahan Kapoor go viral; check out

3

PM Modi launches first ever Diesel to Electric Converted Locomotive in Varanasi

4

Indian gas company leaks 6,700,000 Aadhaar data: Report

5

‘His hands were touching my legs and breasts’: Rape survivor tells of predator priest

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham