Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 | Last Update : 12:04 PM IST

India, All India

Robert Vadra appears before ED in money laundering case probe

PTI
Published : Feb 20, 2019, 11:30 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2019, 11:30 am IST

He reached the agency's office at Jamnagar House in central Delhi at about 10:30 am along with his lawyers.

Vadra has been questioned by the ED in this case for 23 hours over three days of deposition earlier this month. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Vadra has been questioned by the ED in this case for 23 hours over three days of deposition earlier this month. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case probe, officials said.

He reached the agency's office at Jamnagar House in central Delhi at about 10:30 AM along with his lawyers, they said.

This is a scheduled appearance of Vadra before the investigating officer (IO) of the case in a criminal complaint related to allegations of money laundering to purchase assets abroad. He had skipped the summons Tuesday, citing bad health.

Vadra has been questioned by the ED in this case for 23 hours over three days of deposition earlier this month. He has been asked by a Delhi court to cooperate in the probe being conducted by the central probe agency.

The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him. The agency had told the court that it has received information about various new properties in London which belong to Vadra. These include two houses, one worth 5 million GBP and the other valued at 4 million GBP, six other flats and more properties.

Vadra has denied the allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed them a political witch hunt against him. He said he was being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends.

Vadra's statement is being recorded under Section 50 (powers of authorities regarding summons, production of documents and to give evidence) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

His first appearance before the ED earlier this month acquired political overtones after his wife Priyanka Gandhi, recently appointed Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, accompanied him to the investigating agency's office on one day while she picked him up after questioning the next time.

Vadra had similarly deposed before the ED twice in Jaipur in an another money-laundering case related to an alleged land scam in Bikaner.

Tags: robert vadra, rahul gandhi, ed, money laundering case, priyanka gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'Imran Khan is not in control of the army that we know but it is now known that he is not even in control of Masood Azhar,' Bakshi said. (Photo: ANI)

'Pakistan started a war, India will end it,' says Rtd Major General Bakshi

Sharad Pawar cleared the air of dynasty poltics by eliminating nephew Ajit Pawar. (Photo: File)

Sharad Pawar to contest LS polls, eliminates Ajit Pawar

The Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday said it will hold a door-to-door campaign to tell people how the BJP had done them 'injustice' on the statehood issue. (Photo: PTI)

'Grant full statehood status to Delhi': Arvind Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi

'It seems for Sidhu, friendship (with Khan) comes first and then the nation,' the AAP national convener said as he condemned Sidhu for the 'irresponsible' statement. (Photo: File)

‘Imran Khan’s friendship comes first for him’, Kejriwal takes swipe at Sidhu

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Monster’ man forced wife into prostitution, sexually abused daughter; jailed

2

Indian-origin man shot dead wife, then himself in US: Police

3

Taimur's cute videos of playing Ukelele with uncle Zahan Kapoor go viral; check out

4

PM Modi launches first ever Diesel to Electric Converted Locomotive in Varanasi

5

Indian gas company leaks 6,700,000 Aadhaar data: Report

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham