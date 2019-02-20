Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 | Last Update : 12:04 PM IST

Pulwama attack: A week after curfew, 5 hours relaxtion in Jammu

ANI
Published : Feb 20, 2019, 11:11 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2019, 11:29 am IST

Curfew was clamped in entire Jammu city after massive anti-Pak protests and incidents of violence broke out.

On Monday, curfew was relaxed for two hours in the jurisdiction of three police station areas of Jammu from 2 pm to 5 pm. (Photo: File | PTI)
Jammu: Authorities on Wednesday relaxed for five hours curfew in Jammu city where it was imposed following violence in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. 

 Curfew relaxation was extended till 1:00 pm Wednesday in Jammu.

Curfew was clamped in entire Jammu city on Friday after massive anti-Pakistan protests and sporadic incidents of violence broke out over the terror attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir which left 40 CRPF personnel dead on February 14. 

On Monday, curfew was relaxed for two hours in the jurisdiction of three police station areas of Jammu from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

"Relaxation has been given in curfew in Jammu city between 8 am to 11 am today," Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar told ANI. 

A review of the situation will be carried out later today, he added.  Kumar also said that all educational institutions in Jammu will remain closed today. 

Authorities have also warned of strict action against those who upload fake, inflammatory posts and pictures on social media. 

Forty CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber, driving a car laden with explosives, attacked their convoy in Kashmir's Pulwama district. 

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar.

JeM, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, claimed the responsibility for the attack.

