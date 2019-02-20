Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 | Last Update : 07:32 PM IST

Pakistani national killed in brawl with other inmates in Jaipur

Published : Feb 20, 2019
Updated : Feb 20, 2019, 5:24 pm IST

The killing in Jaipur prison has been reported amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack.

An official said Shakrullah (50), who was from Pakistan Punjab’s Sialkot, was hit with a large stone during the prison fight. (Representational Image)
Jaipur: A Pakistani national lodged in Jaipur central jail was allegedly killed on Wednesday in a brawl with other prisoners.

“A Pakistani prisoner was allegedly murdered today in the central jail. The matter will be investigated by a judicial magistrate and also by the police,” Rajasthan Director General of Police Kapil Garg told PTI.

The killing in Jaipur prison has been reported amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack. An official said Shakrullah (50), who was from Pakistan Punjab’s Sialkot, was hit with a large stone during the prison fight.

Inspector general (Prisons) Rupinder Singh said Shakrullah was lodged in the jail’s special cell since 2011 and was serving life sentence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Senior administration and police officials rushed to the jail after learning about the death.

Singh said the post mortem will be conducted on the jail premises under judicial supervision.

