Pakistan’s complicity in Pulwama raised during Modi-Salman meet: MEA

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs addressed the media on Wednesday.

“The two leaders (PM Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman) condemned in the strongest terms the recent terrorist attack on Indian forces in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Both leaders underlined the importance of comprehensive sanctioning of terrorists and their organisations by the United Nations,” Ministry said.

TS Tirumurti, MEA secretary said, "The Saudi Crown Prince appreciated consistent efforts made by PM Modi since May 2014, including his personal initiatives to have friendly relations with Pakistan. Both sides agreed on the need for creation of conditions necessary for resumption of dialogue.”

On being asked if Saudi Arabia offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, the ministry official said that at this point, no mediation has been offered.