Massive fire broke out at footwear godown in Kochi

Kochi: A massive fire broke out at a footwear godown near the Ernakulam South railway station in Kochi on Wednesday.

Fire tenders reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the flame.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain said fire and rescue officials were finding it challenging to put out the blaze due to construction of the Metro Rail in the area.

More details are awaited.