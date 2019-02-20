Ayodhya land dispute case: SC to hear matter on Feb 26

Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 | Last Update : 05:19 PM IST

The apex court on January 27 had cancelled the scheduled hearing for January 29 as Justice S A Bobdewas not available that day.

Supreme Court to hear Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjib land dispute case on February 26. (Photo: File)
 Supreme Court to hear Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjib land dispute case on February 26. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to hear on February 26 the politically sensitive Ayodhya's Ram-Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute matter.

It will be heard by a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The apex court on January 27 had cancelled the scheduled hearing for January 29 as Justice S A Bobde, one of the five judges of the Constitution Bench, was not available that day.

Besides CJI and Justice Bobde, members of the bench are Justices D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer. The bench will hear the appeals against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among three parties – the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

