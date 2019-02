Tremors were felt in the neighbouring region, including the national capital.

A mild earthquake was observed in the western UP and the neighbouring countries including the capital on Wednesday morning. (Represntational Image)

New Delhi: A mild 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck western Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Wednesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The quake, epicentred in Baghpat in the north of Delhi, occurred at 7:59 am. Tremors were felt in the neighbouring region, including the national capital. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported.